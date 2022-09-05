Joan Collins says Mariah Carey calling Meghan Markle a diva is 'a compliment'

Being called a diva is a compliment, Dame Joan Collins has said, after Mariah Carey referred to Meghan Markle by the term on the Duchess' podcast Archetypes.

Ms Carey had told Ms Markle: "You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan."

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, Dame Joan was asked to comment on Ms Markle's visit to the UK this week to attend the One Young World Summit.

"I think it's rather nice to be called a diva, now and again. I mean, it's supposed to be a compliment," the Dynasty star said.

