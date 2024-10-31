Hohem: elevate your creativity with precision gimbals

The Independent was not involved in the creation of this sponsored content.

As a videographer, I’ve used many gimbals, but none match the advanced capabilities of the Hohem iSteady V3. This ultra-compact gimbal features magnetic AI tracking, making tracking effortless and creatively enjoyable.

The iSteady V3’s AI tracking shines with app-free control, gesture operation, and face-locking, delivering smooth, stable footage ideal for videographers, content creators, and vloggers. While phones offer basic stabilization, they crop footage and require manual tracking, which gimbals like the iSteady V3 solve.

With the iSteady 8.0 anti-shake system and 3-axis stabilization, it’s perfect for fast-action filming like sports and events. Its mechanical range covers wide panning, rolling, and tilting, while the extended roll arm prevents the gimbal from interfering with wide-angle shots, ensuring top-tier performance.

The iSteady V3 goes beyond top-tier tracking and stabilization with its innovative design. A detachable remote controller adds convenience, making it one of the most compact gimbals available. Weighing just 420g and folding to 98 x 44 x 160.5 mm, it even fits in your pocket—perfect for travel without needing a bulky case.

The iSteady V3’s 13-hour 1400mAh battery, 2.5-hour recharge time, and magnetic handle for real-time charging make it perfect for long shoots. Its integrated extendable rod (up to 8.1 inches) and tripod offer flexibility for selfie, high, and low-angle shots. With a 10-level adjustable fill light, it’s an all-in-one solution—no need for extra gear.