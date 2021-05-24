Airbnb removes listing stating only ‘non-Covid vaccinated guests’ are welcome

Airbnb has suspended a home from the site after photos of the listing’s description, which stated that only non-vaccinated guests were allowed, went viral.

On Sunday, journalist Charlie Warzel revealed that he had been sent the Airbnb listing for the home, which was located in De Borgia, Montana, along with screenshots of the description on Twitter.

In the “about this space” portion of the home’s description, it read: “We are restricting the cabin to non-Covid vaccinated guests only. For the health and safety not only of our other guests but also ourselves, all Covid vaccinated guests are asked to find another vacation rental that allows vaccinated guests.”

The host, identified only as Dawn and an Airbnb superhost, then goes on to allege that it has “now been scientifically proven and is clearly stated on the vaccine manufacturers’ websites that the MRNA protein in the ingredients SHED through [a] vaccinated persons skin, breath etc and will be passed along to non-vaccinated people”.

Following the request for the cabin to only be booked by individuals who are not vaccinated against Covid, the host then described the safety measures taken at the cabin before each guest, which include a complete sanitization.

“[This] is a safe place to rest, relax, enjoy nature and the surrounding activities that are abundant,” listing adds.

On Twitter, Warzel captioned the photo: “Was just sent an Airbnb listing for a cabin in western Montana that, uh, only allows NON-vaccinated visitors. The next few months will continue to be fun, I’m sure…”

In a follow-up tweet, he revealed that he had contacted the host to ask about the requirement, and how one “proves they’ve been vaccinated,” to which she had replied it is an “honour system”.

“We are not able to prove we have not taken the shots so it’s all on the honour system,” she wrote, adding: “We just have to all trust each other.”

“If you say you haven’t taken the shots we trust you and you’re more than welcome to come here,” Dawn continued.

However, in an additional follow-up tweet, Warzel, whose initial tweet was liked more than 1,000 times, revealed that the host may have found his tweet about the cabin, as she messaged him to deny his request to rent the home.

“Your request has now been denied,” she wrote. “The cabin is not and will not be available to you. And you know exactly why.”

As of Monday, the listing for the Airbnb has been suspended from the site, with a spokesperson for the company telling The Independent that the home was removed for “promoting Covid misinformation in violation of our content policy”.

Despite various viral conspiracies, experts have confirmed that there is no scientific basis to vaccine-shedding claims.

According to Airbnb’s Covid guidelines, guests and hosts are required to wear masks and social distance amid the ongoing pandemic, with the content policy also noting that hosts may “not post content that encourages guests to ignore applicable health or travel advisories”.