A student paramedic returning from a holiday was messaged by an airline contractor who allegedly found her phone number through an airline database.

Hannah Smethurst, a third-year University of Greenwich student, from Manchester, was on her way home from her break in Abu Dhabi on an Etihad Airways flight. The 22-year-old had passed through the airport and handed her passport over for checks.

However, when she was queuing up to board, she said she received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number.

The exchange started: “Hey. I have seen you from Abu Dhabi,” according to Smethurst, who replied: “How did you get this number?”

The unnamed third-party contractor responded: “Sorry,” at which point the 22 year old said she asked again: “How did you get my number?”

According to Smethurst, she received a response that said: “I searched you in the system,” with the paramedic asking “what system” in response to the message.

The contractor added: “I am working,” to which she said: “Yes what system? The hotel or the airline?”

According to Smethurst, she receiving a reply that said: “Airline. Sorry for the trouble. If am disturbing you. Just block me. FYI your flight is boarding.”

“A guy who works for the Etihad Airways used my personal data,” Smethurst said when sharing her story, according to Jam Press. “Which he found via the airline database after seeing my passport to get my phone number and proceeded to text me. Terrifying experience travelling alone.”

Smethurst continued: “I was stood at the gate getting ready to board the plane as he messaged. So checked in and ready to go and it was on his personal WhatsApp.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Etihad Airways said the individual in question was a third-party contractor and that they are being disciplined.

“Our team have been in contact with the guest and Etihad initiated a full investigation as soon as it was made aware of inappropriate conduct by an employee of a third-party contractor,” the airline said. “As a result of the investigation, the relevant employee involved has been disciplined in accordance with the contractor’s disciplinary procedures.

“The privacy and safety of our guests is our number one priority and we sincerely apologise for the distress caused to our guest.”