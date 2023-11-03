Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Al Pacino has been ordered to pay $30,000 a month in child support for his five-month-old son after reaching custody agreement with his girlfriend.

Mr Pacino, 83, welcomed his fourth child with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah in June, after the couple were linked in April 2022.

Rumours of the couple splitting up surfaced in September when Ms Alfallah filed for full physical custody of their baby son, Roman.

However, the couple denied the reports and said they were still together, their representative stating that they were “working together and have mutually reached agreements” concerning Roman, the Evening Standard reported.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ confirmed details about the custody agreement.

The Godfather actor has visitation rights over his child, while Ms Alfallah gets primary custody, both sharing legal custody overall.

The parents will work together regarding holidays, and both have an equal say in schools and extracurricular activities for Roman.

Mr Pacino is set to pay $110,000 in child support up front and has been ordered to pay $30,000 a month in base child support.

Hollywood star Pacino will be getting a hefty bill every month in child support (Gothan via Getty)

The actor, who also has three adult children, will also have to put $15,000 a year in an education fund, as well as handing over $90,000 in extra funds at the end of the year, depending on his earnings.

The spending doesn’t stop there, as Mr Pacino is also forking out $13,000 a month for a night nurse and will also be called upon for any medical expenses not covered by insurance.

Mr Pacino had his first child over three decades ago, after welcoming his now 33-year-old daughter Julie Pacino in 1989 with acting coach Jan Tarrant.

The Hollywood veteran then had twins, Anton and Olivia Pacino, in 2001 with actress Beverly D’Angelo.

It is still unknown why Ms Alfallah, a Hollywood producer who has just started breaking into the feature film sector of the industry, filed for full physical custody.

It was reported in the past by TMZ that the couple were not planning to have a child, so the pregnancy came as a surprise.

Ms Alfallah, who has been previously linked to Mick Jagger, was eight months pregnant when the news broke to the world.

Despite being in his eighties, Mr Pacino seemed excited to become a father for the fourth time.

“I’ve got many kids,” he said in a video obtained by the Daily Mail. “But this is really special coming at this time.”