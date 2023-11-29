Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah reveals whether she plans to marry him

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah has opened up about whether or not she thinks wedding bells are in their future.

The actor’s 29-year-old girlfriend spoke with TMZ about the possibility of marriage, where she admitted that, as much as she loves the 83-year-old actor, she “isn’t the marrying type”.

The relationship update comes just weeks after The Godfather actor was ordered to pay $30,000 a month in child support after the couple reached a custody agreement. Pacino welcomed his fourth child, a son named Roman, with Alfallah in June, after the couple were first romantically linked in April 2022.

Rumours the couple had separated surfaced in September, when Alfallah filed for full physical custody of their son. However, the couple denied the reports and said they were still together, with Pacino’s publicist Stan Rosenfield telling The Independent that the pair are “still together” and have “mutually reached agreements” regarding their child.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ confirmed details about the custody agreement, with Pacino reportedly receiving visitation rights while Alfallah gets primary custody, and both share legal custody overall.

Pacino is set to pay $110,000 in child support up front and has also been ordered to pay $30,000 a month in base child support.

The actor, who also has three adult children, will also have to put $15,000 a year in an education fund, and contribute over $90,000 in extra funds at the end of the year, depending on his earnings.

Pacino will also reportedly pay $13,000 a month for a night nurse and will also be called upon for any medical expenses not covered by insurance.

He had his first child over three decades ago, after welcoming his now 33-year-old daughter Julie Pacino in 1989 with acting coach Jan Tarrant. Pacino then had twins, Anton and Olivia Pacino, in 2001 with actress Beverly D’Angelo.

Alfallah and Pacino first sparked rumours of a relationship last year when they were photographed dining together in West Hollywood, before sources told Page Six that the pair had been quietly dating since the pandemic.

It was confirmed in May 2023 that the pair were expecting their first baby together – Pacino’s fourth child and Alfallah’s first.

On 7 June, Pacino addressed Alfallah’s pregnancy for the first time in a video obtained by The Daily Mail. While the actor was taking a walk, a photographer approached him to ask if he was “excited” about the pregnancy.

In response, he said: “It’s very special. It always has been. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.”