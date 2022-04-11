In a social media post that was highly unexpected but thoroughly gratifying, legendary actor Al Pacino appears to revealed that he has a phone case collage of none other than the star of the 2001 animated film, Shrek.

Now, after thoroughly investigating the phone case, fans are sharing their praise for Pacino, who seems to agree that Shrek is life.

The phone case investigation began when Aquaman actor Jason Momoa shared a series of photos to his Instagram yesterday after attending Julian Schnabel’s art exhibit at Pace Gallery in Los Angeles, California.

In one of the images, Momoa is seen enjoying a dinner with Schnabel, and seated at the edge of the table is the Godfather star himself. The dinner table is full of empty plates and half-drunk wine glasses, with one iPhone 13 teetering on the edge of the table attached to old wired headphones.

Upon first glance, the green iPhone case looks just like any other phone case. That is, until social media manager Marie Bardi sent out a call on Twitter asking what exactly is printed on Pacino’s phone. “Al’s headphones continue to be iconic, but I need a full investigation on whatever the f*ck is supposed to be on his iPhone case,” she tweeted.

After some digging, Bardi found a link to a phone case on Amazon that closely resembles Pacino’s phone case, which happened to be a collage of the titular Shrek. “OH MY GOD,” she wrote.

The discovery sent amused shockwaves through social media, where people have expressed both surprise and amusement over the unexpected homage.

“Every time you think the world has lost its capacity to surprise you, remember the internet just confirmed that Al Pacino has a Shrek iPhone case,” tweeted journalist Jerry Iannelli.

“God bless Al Pacino and his Shrek iPhone case,” wrote producer Sam Greisman, while podcaster Patrick Monahan said: “Al Pacino Shrek enthusiast confirmed.”

One fan tweeted: “JUST FOUND OUT AL PACINO HAS A SHREK PHONE CASE OHMYGOD?!?!?!?” while another wrote, “Al Pacino has a Shrek phone case, one more reason as to why he’s a legend.”

For those who still deny that Pacino is a Shrek fan, further evidence shows the House of Gucci actor talking to Taika Waititi and Rita Ora at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on 27 March, with his Shrek phone case in tow. Plus, if there’s anything Pacino is known for, apart from his acting, it’s his dangling wired headphones.