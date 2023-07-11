Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Al Roker beamed as he discussed being a first-time grandfather on NBC’s Today show.

The famed weatherman couldn’t contain himself as he spoke about his new grandchild, Sky Clara Laga, born on 3 July, during Monday’s episode. Roker, 68, told Today show co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Sheinelle Jones, and Craig Melvin that becoming a grandparent is “magical”.

Roker also revealed that holding Sky, the daughter of Courtney Roker and her husband Wesley Laga, was emotional for him, as he thought about holding her mother when she was a baby.

“The thing is, everyone tells you it’s going to be ‘this thing’ and you don’t know; it’s like when they tell you about having your first child. And then to hold this little girl, knowing almost 35 years ago I held her mom? And here she is, 5lb, 15oz, 19 inches long and she’s just perfect,” the TV star remarked.

When asked about the origins of Sky’s name, Roker jokingly admitted she was not named after his career as a “weather person”. However, the name does fall under Roker’s job radar. As for “Clara,” Roker revealed it is the name of Courtney’s godmother.

As he opened up about his new role as a grandparent, Roker also boasted about his granddaughter’s sleeping schedule, adding they have the same regimen. He exclaimed: “I’m telling you, she’s a great sleeper. Sleeps for four hours, wakes up, goes to the bathroom, sleeps another four. We’re on the same schedule!”

The Today co-host was gifted a onesie for Sky from his colleagues, which read, “Pop Pop,” the name he wants her to eventually call him.

Roker also assured his colleagues his daughter was holding up okay after her Caesarian section, but she was “struggling a bit” following the operation. As for Wesley, Roker confirmed his “buoyant personality” was still intact despite adjusting to becoming a parent.

According to Roker, both families showed up to the hospital, but Wesley’s parents quickly left for their vacation in Greece, leaving Roker with extra one-on-one time with his grandchild.

Nick, Roker’s 20-year-old son with his wife Deborah Roberts, was said to be “over the moon” about his family’s newest addition. Roker and Roberts also share their 24-year-old daughter Leila, while Courtney’s mother is Roker’s ex-wife, Alice Bell.

Roker made sure to thank “all the folks” at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, New Jersey, especially Dr Shonda Corbett. “Just a terrific group of folks. All the medical folks and the nurses and the cleaning staff, everybody was very, very sweet,” he noted.

On 5 July, Roker posted a string of photos introducing his granddaughter to the world. “In love all over again. Thank you, Courtney and Wes for such a perfect blessing. You baby is beautiful. Already planning the ways to spoil her and then hand her back,” he wrote.