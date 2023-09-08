Alabama Barker shares sweet note from ‘best dad’ Travis Barker

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alabama Barker shared on social media a loving message her father, Travis Barker, wrote to her.

The daughter of the Blink-182 drummer shared on her Instagram Story the sweet message from her father on a post-it note: “You are my everything,” according to a screengrab captured by E! News.

The aspiring rapper, 17, wrote her dad back in text over the image, “Your truly the best dad”.

Alabama’s heartfelt Instagram story comes days after news of stepmother Kourtney Kardashian’s recent emergency foetal surgery. Before representatives revealed the reason behind Kardashian’s hospitalisation, speculation swirled as Barker rushed home to California due to “an urgent family matter”.

Blink-182 issued an announcement on their Instagram story that, in light of Barker’s grave family matter, they had to postpone their Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows. Before boarding a plane back to California, Barker cryptically posted pictures of an airport “prayer room” on his Instagram story.

In the series of photos, he included two photos, with one showing a blue banner reading, “Together We Pray” and another showing the inside of the room.

After her brief trip to the hospital, Kardashian, 44, took to Instagram to share what really happened. The Poosh founder revealed to her followers that in order to save her baby boy’s life, she had to undergo “urgent foetal surgery”.

She wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of her and her husband’s hands intertwined: “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom [Kris Jenner], thank you for holding my hand through this.”

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent foetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she admitted, sharing that the experience has put things in perspective.

“I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.” She concluded, “Praise be to god. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

In June, Barker and Kardashian announced that they were expecting with a cheeky reference to an old Blink-182 music video in which the reality TV star jumped up and down as she held up a handwritten sign that said “Travis I’m Pregnant!”

The pregnancy reveal occurred during the band’s concert at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. In the clip of the announcement Kardashian later posted to her Instagram, Barker can be seen on stage pretending to be surprised as one of his Blink-182 bandmates says, “Someone’s having a baby!”

In addition to Alabama, the famous drummer is father to aspiring emo-rocker Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex Shanna Moakler. Since marrying Kardashian in 2022, he has also become a stepfather to Mason, Reign, and Penelope Disick, whom Kardashian shares with former flame Scott Disick.