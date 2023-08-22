Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Alabama Barker has revealed she struggles with an autoimmune and thyroid disease while addressing body-shaming comments about her weight.

The youngest daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker hit out at body-shamers on TikTok after viral paparazzi photos led critics to refer to her as a “catfish”. The 17-year-old began her video by scowling at the camera, before she told her followers: “That’s my face when I see all the fake pages commenting about my weight in paparazzi pictures and saying I’m a catfish or saying I’m fat.”

Barker went on to explain how “paparazzi will purposely take pictures” with “your mouth open, middle of sentence and any ugly picture they can get of you just for views”.

“I would love to see you guys getting random pictures of you taken of you when you’re leaving the grocery store, in the middle of a sentence, with your mouth wide open - and let’s see how beautiful you look,” she said in the 20 August TikTok.

She then revealed that fluctuations in her weight have been a result of her autoimmune and thyroid disease. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, problems with the thyroid include a variety of disorders that can result in the gland producing too little thyroid hormone, called hypothyroidism, or too much thyroid hormone, called hyperthyroidism. Thyroid disorders can affect heart rate, mood, energy level, metabolism, bone health, and the body’s reaction to other hormones.

“I also have a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease, so that’s one of the main reasons why I have weight gain,” Barker said. “So, it would be very appreciated if you guys just keep your opinions to yourself. It will get you further in life.”

The teen added that once her thyroid and autoimmune disease are “balanced,” she will go back to her “normal weight”. However, Barker emphasised that she’s only gained “five, 10 pounds” amid her health struggles, which she said is “so normal” for women.

“I don’t want any girls that are young, watching this that are gaining weight to ever think there’s something wrong with it,” she continued. “There is a certain point when your health is getting affected by it that you need to change it, but, no. It’s not the case for me, and I would appreciate if you guys put yourself in my shoes.”

Since it was posted, Barker’s video has received more than 12m views and nearly two million likes. Many fans applauded Barker in the comments for opening up about her health struggles and shutting down body-shamers.

“She’s so real with the thyroid comment because same,” one TikToker commented.

“I have thyroid problems and an autoimmune disease too so I understand,” another fan wrote. “Weight really does fluctuate.”

A third person said: “You are beautiful!! Stay strong!”

Barker’s video comes after paparazzi snapped photos of the 17-year-old with her father, Travis Barker, and her pregnant step-mother, Kourtney Kardashian Barker. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum was seen sporting her growing baby bump, while Alabama was dressed in a graphic black T-shirt, black sweatpants, and an oversized hoodie.

This is not the first time Barker has addressed negative social media comments. In April, she called out internet users who shamed her for wearing makeup, claiming that she was too young to wear a full glam. “When Kathryn with three kids only waterline liner, four different coloured blonde, and Tom shoes, talk about my makeup or age,” she captioned her TikTok video, which included the background audio: “I’ll tell you what you look like, but you won’t like it.”

Alabama Barker is the youngest daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler. The former couple - who were married from 2004 to 2008 - share 19-year-old son Landon Barker as well. The drummer is also the adoptive father of Moakler’s oldest daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

Meanwhile, Travis and Kourtney revealed they were expecting their first child together last June. The reality star shares three children - Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight - with ex Scott Disick. Barker and Kardashian tied the knot in May 2022.