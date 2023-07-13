Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travis Barker has thanked his wife Kourtney Kardashian for “healing” him after he took a flight for the 30th time since he was involved in a deadly plane crash.

In 2008, the Blink-182 drummer was involved in a plane crash that left four dead – he was one of the two survivors.

In a new Threads post, Barker, 47, credited his wife for helping him overcome his fear of flying.

“Just flew for the 30th time since my plane crash,” the musician wrote.

He continued: “Wouldn’t be able to tour or enjoy life again the way I do without the healing love of my amazing wife.”

“I love you @kourtneykardash.”

The two pilots, Travis’s security guard and assistant died in the 2008 crash, which was flying to Los Angeles from South Carolina.

Following the events, Barker refused to step foot on another plane for a decade, but in 2021, he managed to fly again with Kardashian’s support.

In an interview following the crash, Barker revealed that he had a bad feeling about flying that day.

“Everything felt wrong,” he told The Real. “I called my pops from outside the plane like: ‘This plane is really small, I have a horrible feeling. If anything happens, make sure my kids are OK.’”

The musician has previously spoken about his experience in the plane crash, revealing he was in hospital for 11 weeks and underwent more than a dozen surgeries and skin grafts after suffering third-degree burns on his body.

Last month, the pair revealed that they are expecting their first child together when Kardashian has recreated a Blink-182 music video to announce her pregnancy with Barker.

Kardashian shared a video of her pregnancy reveal on Instagram, and her fans congratulated the couple in the comments.

The founder of wellness company Poosh documented her experience with fertility treatments to get pregnant with Barker, on past episodes of her family’s Hulu series The Kardashians.

In the clip, Kardashian is holding up a sign that reads “Travis, I’m pregnant” while the drummer is on-stage at a Blink-182 concert at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Her announcement recreated a scene from the music video of “All The Small Things”, one of the band’s most popular songs, during which a woman holds up the same sign.

Kardashian then shared a series of photographs, one of which shows Barker pretending to play the drums on her stomach with a pair of drumsticks.