Kourtney Kardashian has recreated a Blink-182 music video to announce her pregnancy with Travis Barker.

The 44-year-old reality star married Barker, who is the band’s drummer, last May.

Late Friday night (16 June), Kardashian shared a video of her pregnancy reveal on Instagram, and her fans congratulated the couple in the comments.

The founder of wellness company Poosh documented her experience with fertility treatments to get pregnant with Barker, on past episodes of her family’s Hulu series The Kardashians.

In her social media video, which has over 2.4 million likes, Kardashian is holding up a sign that reads “Travis, I’m pregnant” while the drummer is on-stage at a Blink-182 concert at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Her announcement recreated a scene from the music video of “All The Small Things”, one of the band’s most popular songs, during which a woman holds up the same sign.

“Fantastic callback with the ‘Travis I’m Pregnant’ sign,” one fan wrote in the comments.

Kardashian, who is wearing a black bodysuit in the video, appears to flaunt a small baby bump. In the clip, bassist and singer Mark Hoppus can be heard saying: “Let’s hear it for Travis, someone’s having a baby.”

Earlier this year, Kardashian dismissed fan speculation she was pregnant by discussing the after-effects of in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments.

Commenting on her appearance in some behind-the-scenes photographs from a campaign for Kardashian’s supplement brand Lemme, one person wrote: “Is she pregnant.”

The mother-of-three decided to respond to the body-shamer by opening up about “the after affects [sic] of IVF”.

“(I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it’s important to know how IVF affects women’s bodies and it’s not spoken about much) ... also are we still asking women if they’re pregnant?” she wrote, in a screenshot captured by Comments By Celebs.

In an episode of The Kardashians last April, she also addressed how “every single person on social media is always like, ‘Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s gained so much weight” while she was undergoing IVF treatments.

She told her mother Kris Jenner: “I’m like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re actually going through.”

At the time, she also explained how the medication “basically put me into a depression”.

Kardashian shares three children with her former partner Scott Disick, who she was in an on-off relationship.

Meanwhile, Barker shares two children with his ex-wife and former Miss USA, Shanna Moakler. The musician was also briefly married to Melissa Kennedy.

Additional reporting by Press Association