Trooping the Colour 2023 - live: King Charles on Buckingham Palace balcony for military flypast
The King was followed by other members of the Royal Family including the Princess of Wales and her three children, as well as the Duchess of Edinburgh
King Charles enjoyed a military flypast on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after becoming the first monarch in more than 30 years to take part in the Trooping of the Colour on horseback today.
It was the first time a reigning monarch has ridden at Trooping the Colour since Queen Elizabeth’s horse Burmese carried her during the 1986 ceremony.
Around 70 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force took part in a six-minute military flypast following the procession around Horse Guards Parade.
The aircraft took off from 15 locations across the UK before meeting in the south-east of England to fly across London.
The flypast also saw 18 Typhoon fighter jets spelling out the King’s monogram “CR” for Charles Rex.
The event ended in the traditional show of red, white and blue from the pilots of the Red Arrows.
The King appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony with members of the Royal Family to watch the flypast, including Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and Queen Camilla.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not attend.
Watch: Strange royal traditions around the world
In pictures: Members of the Royal Family attend Charles’ first Trooping the Colour as monarch
Watch: Prince Louis’ best moments from Trooping the Colour
ICYMI: The significance of Queen Camilla’s hat at King’s first Trooping the Colour
King Charles III’s first Trooping the Colour as the new monarch took place today as he was joined by the royal family to commemorate his “official” birthday.
This year’s ceremony marked the first time a monarch has joined the parade on horseback in over 30 years. The last time was when the late Queen Elizabeth rode on her favourite horse Burmese in 1986.
According to the BBC, Camilla’s red silk dress “reflects the heritage of the Grenadier Guards” – one of the most senior infantry regiments in the British empire.
She was appointed Colonel of the Grenadier Guards last December, taking over from the disgraced Prince Andrew.
BBC presenter Huw Edwards noted Camilla’s dress was designed by Fiona Clarke and was inspired by the uniform of the Grenadier guards.
She completed the outfit with a hat by Philip Treacy, a node to the guards’ bearskin “with a grenade forming up to the feather plume”, Edwards added.
Watch: Red Arrows take part in fly past during King Charles III Trooping the Colour ceremony
Prince Louis steals the show at Charles’ first Trooping the Colour as monarch
The King completed his first Trooping the Colour as sovereign with a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance where a boisterous Prince Louis stole the limelight yet again.
Charles and the Queen acknowledged with a wave the thousands of wellwishers in The Mall who sang the National Anthem and gave three cheers after his official birthday was celebrated with a display of pomp and military pageantry.
The King and Camilla were surrounded by the family’s core working royal including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis.
The Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence also joined her brother the King on the balcony, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.
But all eyes were on the King’s five-year-old grandson, Louis, who rose to the occasion by saluting during the traditional Trooping flypast, which was extended because the coronation aerial display had been cut back in May due to bad weather.
The young royal, whose antics during some of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year endeared him to many, also seemed to pretend to ride a motorcycle or bike with his arms outstretched.
Trooping the Colour in pictures
How Kate’s all-green outfit pays tribute to Diana
The Princess of Wales picked an all-green outfit for Charles’s first Trooping the Colour parade as King, subtly paying tribute to Diana’s legacy.
Both Camilla and Kate’s outfits were chosen to reflect their new military titles since December 2022. The Queen, who was appointed Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, wore a red dress and black hat that “reflects the heritage” of the infantry regiment.
Meanwhile, Kate opted for an emerald green dress designed by Singapore-born designer Andrew GN as a nod to her being appointed honorary Colonel of the Irish Guard.
She accessorised with a gold, Cartier shamrock brooch, which Kate previously wore during St Patrick’s Day celebrations with the Irish Guards this year.
Kate’s outfit was just as much a tribute to the regiment as to her mother-in-law.
According to a report by People, Diana also wore green during her first Trooping the Colour ceremony as Princess of Wales in 1982.
Maanya Sachdeva reports:
How Kate’s green Trooping the Colour outfit pays tribute to Diana
Charles’s first Trooping the Colour as monarch was held on 17 June
Typhoons surprise King at Trooping the Colour flypast with impressive ‘CR’ formation
During the Trooping the Colour flypast, King Charles III was unexpectedly surprised by 18 typhoon jets with an addition to the parade no one expected.
To mark the start of his reign, and his first Trooping the Colour as monarch, the jets arranged themselves into the formation of his initials, ‘CR’.
The Duchess of Edinburgh clapped as the King looked on, impressed at the display.
Meanwhile, it all proved a bit too much for young Prince Louis, who covered his ears to escape the noise.
Click below to watch the video:
Typhoons surprise King at Trooping the Colour flypast with impressive ‘CR’ formation
During the Trooping the Colour flypast, King Charles III was unexpectedly surprised by 18 typhoon jets with an addition to the parade no one expected. To mark the start of his reign, and his first Trooping the Colour as monarch, the jets arranged themselves into the formation of his initials, 'CR'. The Duchess of Edinburgh clapped as the King looked on, impressed at the display. Meanwhile, it all proved a bit too much for young Prince Louis, who covered his ears to escape the noise.
How Prince Louis stole the show again at King Charles’ first Trooping the Colour
Prince Louis has once again emerged the star of royal engagements after King Charles’s first Trooping the Colour on Saturday 17 June.
After watching the Royal Air Force flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with his family, Louis saluted the crowd gathered outside.
The young royal also brought back his long, slow and double-handed wave, that he first debuted at the King’s coronation.
The youngest son of William and Kate was photographed pinching his nose, pulling funny faces, and playing with his hair while en-route to the military parade commemorating his grandfather’s first “official” birthday as sovereign.
Maanya Sachdeva reports:
How Prince Louis stole the show again at King Charles’ first Trooping the Colour
Louis joined his siblings for his grandfather’s first ‘official’ birthday parade since becoming King
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies