✕ Close Royal Family enjoys Trooping the Colour flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

King Charles enjoyed a military flypast on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after becoming the first monarch in more than 30 years to take part in the Trooping of the Colour on horseback today.

It was the first time a reigning monarch has ridden at Trooping the Colour since Queen Elizabeth’s horse Burmese carried her during the 1986 ceremony.

Around 70 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force took part in a six-minute military flypast following the procession around Horse Guards Parade.

The aircraft took off from 15 locations across the UK before meeting in the south-east of England to fly across London.

The flypast also saw 18 Typhoon fighter jets spelling out the King’s monogram “CR” for Charles Rex.

The event ended in the traditional show of red, white and blue from the pilots of the Red Arrows.

The King appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony with members of the Royal Family to watch the flypast, including Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and Queen Camilla.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not attend.