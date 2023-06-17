Jump to content

Liveupdated1687026649

Trooping the Colour 2023 - live: King Charles on Buckingham Palace balcony for military flypast

The King was followed by other members of the Royal Family including the Princess of Wales and her three children, as well as the Duchess of Edinburgh

Martha McHardy
Saturday 17 June 2023 19:30
Comments
Royal Family enjoys Trooping the Colour flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony

King Charles enjoyed a military flypast on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after becoming the first monarch in more than 30 years to take part in the Trooping of the Colour on horseback today.

It was the first time a reigning monarch has ridden at Trooping the Colour since Queen Elizabeth’s horse Burmese carried her during the 1986 ceremony.

Around 70 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force took part in a six-minute military flypast following the procession around Horse Guards Parade.

The aircraft took off from 15 locations across the UK before meeting in the south-east of England to fly across London.

The flypast also saw 18 Typhoon fighter jets spelling out the King’s monogram “CR” for Charles Rex.

The event ended in the traditional show of red, white and blue from the pilots of the Red Arrows.

The King appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony with members of the Royal Family to watch the flypast, including Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and Queen Camilla.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not attend.

1687026649

Martha Mchardy17 June 2023 19:30
1687024849

In pictures: Members of the Royal Family attend Charles’ first Trooping the Colour as monarch

The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh, King Charles III and the Princess Royal depart Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony

(PA)

Princess Charlotte and Prince George attend the Trooping the Colour parade

(REUTERS)

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence arrive in a horse-drawn carriage on Horse Guards Parade

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Duchess of Edinburgh during the Trooping the Colour ceremony

(PA)

Members of the Household Division during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade,

(PA)
Martha Mchardy17 June 2023 19:00
1687023000

Martha Mchardy17 June 2023 18:30
1687021200

ICYMI: The significance of Queen Camilla’s hat at King’s first Trooping the Colour

King Charles III’s first Trooping the Colour as the new monarch took place today as he was joined by the royal family to commemorate his “official” birthday.

This year’s ceremony marked the first time a monarch has joined the parade on horseback in over 30 years. The last time was when the late Queen Elizabeth rode on her favourite horse Burmese in 1986.

According to the BBC, Camilla’s red silk dress “reflects the heritage of the Grenadier Guards” – one of the most senior infantry regiments in the British empire.

She was appointed Colonel of the Grenadier Guards last December, taking over from the disgraced Prince Andrew.

BBC presenter Huw Edwards noted Camilla’s dress was designed by Fiona Clarke and was inspired by the uniform of the Grenadier guards.

She completed the outfit with a hat by Philip Treacy, a node to the guards’ bearskin “with a grenade forming up to the feather plume”, Edwards added.

Queen Camilla is seen during Trooping the Colour

(Getty Images)
Martha Mchardy17 June 2023 18:00
1687019404

Martha Mchardy17 June 2023 17:30
1687017604

Prince Louis steals the show at Charles’ first Trooping the Colour as monarch

The King completed his first Trooping the Colour as sovereign with a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance where a boisterous Prince Louis stole the limelight yet again.

Charles and the Queen acknowledged with a wave the thousands of wellwishers in The Mall who sang the National Anthem and gave three cheers after his official birthday was celebrated with a display of pomp and military pageantry.

The King and Camilla were surrounded by the family’s core working royal including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis.

The Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence also joined her brother the King on the balcony, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

But all eyes were on the King’s five-year-old grandson, Louis, who rose to the occasion by saluting during the traditional Trooping flypast, which was extended because the coronation aerial display had been cut back in May due to bad weather.

The young royal, whose antics during some of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year endeared him to many, also seemed to pretend to ride a motorcycle or bike with his arms outstretched.

Members of the Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour

(AFP via Getty Images)

Prince Louis salutes during the fly-past on the Buckingham Palace balcony

(Getty Images)

Prince Louis of Wales watches the fly-past on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour

(Getty Images)

Prince George, left, and Prince Louis, greet the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace

(AP)
Martha Mchardy17 June 2023 17:00
1687015804

Trooping the Colour in pictures

Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Princess Charlotte of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony

(Getty Images)

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during the Trooping the Colour ceremony

(PA)

The Princess of Wales (left) and Queen Camilla during the Trooping the Colour ceremony

(PA)
Martha Mchardy17 June 2023 16:30
1687014004

How Kate’s all-green outfit pays tribute to Diana

The Princess of Wales picked an all-green outfit for Charles’s first Trooping the Colour parade as King, subtly paying tribute to Diana’s legacy.

Both Camilla and Kate’s outfits were chosen to reflect their new military titles since December 2022. The Queen, who was appointed Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, wore a red dress and black hat that “reflects the heritage” of the infantry regiment.

Meanwhile, Kate opted for an emerald green dress designed by Singapore-born designer Andrew GN as a nod to her being appointed honorary Colonel of the Irish Guard.

She accessorised with a gold, Cartier shamrock brooch, which Kate previously wore during St Patrick’s Day celebrations with the Irish Guards this year.

Kate’s outfit was just as much a tribute to the regiment as to her mother-in-law.

According to a report by People, Diana also wore green during her first Trooping the Colour ceremony as Princess of Wales in 1982.

Maanya Sachdeva reports:

Martha Mchardy17 June 2023 16:00
1687012212

Typhoons surprise King at Trooping the Colour flypast with impressive ‘CR’ formation

During the Trooping the Colour flypast, King Charles III was unexpectedly surprised by 18 typhoon jets with an addition to the parade no one expected.

To mark the start of his reign, and his first Trooping the Colour as monarch, the jets arranged themselves into the formation of his initials, ‘CR’.

The Duchess of Edinburgh clapped as the King looked on, impressed at the display.

Meanwhile, it all proved a bit too much for young Prince Louis, who covered his ears to escape the noise.

Click below to watch the video:

Martha Mchardy17 June 2023 15:30
1687011009

How Prince Louis stole the show again at King Charles’ first Trooping the Colour

Prince Louis has once again emerged the star of royal engagements after King Charles’s first Trooping the Colour on Saturday 17 June.

After watching the Royal Air Force flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with his family, Louis saluted the crowd gathered outside.

The young royal also brought back his long, slow and double-handed wave, that he first debuted at the King’s coronation.

The youngest son of William and Kate was photographed pinching his nose, pulling funny faces, and playing with his hair while en-route to the military parade commemorating his grandfather’s first “official” birthday as sovereign.

Maanya Sachdeva reports:

Martha Mchardy17 June 2023 15:10

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in