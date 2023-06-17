Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess of Wales picked an all-green outfit for Charles’s first Trooping the Colour parade as King, subtly paying tribute to Diana’s legacy.

The “official” birthday celebrations of Britain’s new king have just concluded, after the royal family enjoyed a military flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The proceedings began around 10:30am on Saturday morning (17 June) when Charles became the first monarch to join the parade on horseback since his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, rode on her favourite horse, Burmese, in 1986.

Along with Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward were also on horseback. Queen Camilla rode in a horse-drawn carriage with the Princess of Wales, and Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte.

Both Camilla and Kate’s outfits were chosen to reflect their new military titles since December 2022. The Queen, who was appointed Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, wore a red dress and black hat that “reflects the heritage” of the infantry regiment.

Meanwhile, Kate opted for an emerald green dress designed by Singapore-born designer Andrew GN as a nod to her being appointed honorary Colonel of the Irish Guard.

She accessorised with a gold, Cartier shamrock brooch, which Kate previously wore during St Patrick’s Day celebrations with the Irish Guards this year.

Kate’s outfit was just as much a tribute to the regiment as to her mother-in-law.

According to a report by People, Diana also wore green during her first Trooping the Colour ceremony as Princess of Wales in 1982.

The 41-year-old princess completed her look with a Phillip Treacy hat, and sapphire and diamond drop earrings that belonged to Diana.

Interestingly, Kate wore the same earrings for Queen Elizabeth II’s final Trooping the Colour ceremony last year.

(PA)

For the King’s coronation ceremony last month, Princess Kate chose pieces of jewellery in honour of both Diana and the late Queen, who died in September 2022.

She picked a glittering three-strand diamond necklace, the George VI Festoon Necklace, which was among Elizabeth’s prized pieces, for the occasion.

Kate paired that with pearl and diamond drop earrings that were part of Diana’s jewellery collection.

The people’s princess was photographed wearing the same earrings on multiple occasions, including at the Coronation Banquet of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko of Japan in November 1990, and during a royal visit to Pakistan.

The Trooping the Colour ceremony is a royal tradition that dates back to the 18th century, when it was reportedly first performed during the reign of King Charles II in 1748.