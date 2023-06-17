Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Louis has once again shown off his cheeky side during King Charles’ first Trooping the Colour parade as monarch.

After watching the Royal Air Force flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with his family, Louis saluted the crowd gathered outside.

The young royal also also brought back his long, slow and double-handed wave, that he first debuted at the King’s coronation. The young prince is gaining a reputation for entertaining the masses – he also hit the headlines last year during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, for his his late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during the Trooping the Colour ceremony (PA)

Big sister Charlotte looks on as Louis holds his nose (PA)

The youngest son of William and Kate was photographed pinching his nose, pulling funny faces, and playing with his hair while en-route to the military parade commemorating his grandfather’s first “official” birthday as sovereign.

Seated with Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales, and his siblings, George and Charlotte, in a horse-drawn carriage, Louis seemed unable to sit still.

Louis’s first appearance at a Trooping the Colour ceremony last year, for Queen Elizabeth’s final birthday parade, also left fans in hysterics.

The youngest prince was spotted covering his ears and making a screaming face during the the RAF flypast in the skies above Buckingham Palace.

“Every time I see Prince Louis, I want to giggle,” one social media user wrote on Saturday, branding him full of “mischief”.

The youngest Cambridge appeared to enjoy the flypast (PA)

Father William offers support as his son performs a salute on the Buckingham Palace balcony (PA)

Another person wrote: “It was wonderful to see Prince George, Princess Charlotte, & Prince Louis at The Trooping of the Colour. They are always delightful.”

“Prince Louis’s expressions as always are so funny,” one more Twitter user noted.

It reminded royal fans of his past antics – including at Charles’s coronation ceremony last month.

On his way to Westminster Abbey, Louis pressed his face against the carriage window, while waving at fans who had gathered for the historic moment.

He was then seen yawning widely while waiting outside the Abbey. During the ceremony, Louis appeared distracted by something on the ceiling, as his older sister Charlotte leaned in to see what he was gesturing at.

The Trooping the Colour ceremony is a royal tradition that dates back to the 18th century, when it was reportedly first performed during the reign of King Charles II in 1748.