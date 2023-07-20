Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travis Barker has revealed the unique names he’s considering for the son he and Kourtney Kardashian have on the way.

During the latest release of Complex’s “GOAT Talk” video, the 47-year-old drummer and his 17-year-old daughter Alabama sat down to answer rapid fire questions about favourite gifts, rap albums, restaurants, and more.

The last card Barker picked up asked the two of them what they thought “the greatest baby name of all time” was. “I like Rocky Thirteen,” the Blink-182 bandmate admitted. “That’s the name that’s been going through my head.”

Alabama barely gave her father a chance to explain himself before telling him: “That’s so bad.” The social media star couldn‘t help but laugh at Barker’s confession, adding “he knows it’s bad.”

But Barker wasn’t joking as he then revealed his sentimental reasons for loving the unique moniker. “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 13 is just the greatest number of all time,” the instrumentalist proclaimed. Additionally, Barker – who named Alabama after his favourite movie True Romance – pointed out that “Rocky Thirteen” could also serve as a tribute to “the greatest boxing movie of all time,” 1976’s Rocky.

Although Barker seemed set on the rock-inspired name, he knew not everyone was going to love the idea. In an attempt to sway him from his choice, Alabama continued to express her doubt over the potential name for her soon-to-be baby sibling. “You sure you’re going to name your kid Rocky Thirteen?” the internet personality asked. “Possibly,” Barker replied.

The father of three could end up scraping the idea for another name he’s mentioned to his wife. Following the pair’s public pregnancy announcement in June, the eldest Kardashian sister, mother to Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, shared photographs from her maternity shoot on Instagram. Under the batch of images, Barker commented: “I already know his name.”

While he didn’t offer the moniker he had in mind, he previously wrote under an older photo on the Kardashian’s account from November 2021: “Our son’s name would be Elvis.”

Barker proposed to Kardashian in October of 2021 on the beach at their favourite Santa Barbara spot. From a late night at a little white chapel in Las Vegas, an intimate ceremony at a courthouse to sign their marriage licenses, to a traditional Dolce and Gabbana-themed wedding in Portofino, Italy, the pair tied the knot several times.

On 17 June, Kourtney revealed she was pregnant after multiple rounds of IVF when she waved a huge sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant,” at the artist’s Blink-182 show in Los Angeles.

Her reveal was a nod to a scene in the band’s “All The Small Things” music video, where a woman does the same thing. Barker wiped his eyes before hopping down from the stage to embrace a beaming Kardashian.