Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal the gender of their baby

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have revealed the gender of their new baby.

Earlier this month, Kardashian, 44, announced that she and Barker are expecting their first child together.

On Saturday 24 June, the couple – who tied the knot last May – posted a gender reveal video on Instagram, along with a caption of pink and blue hearts.

Kardashian is seen sitting on Barker’s lap, alongside a drum kit on a stage. The Blink-182 drummer can be heard saying: “Is our pyro guy ready?”

The Poosh founder replies: “I don’t know what’s happening, whatever you guys had planned…”

Her sister Khloe Kardashian can apparently be heard saying: “Let’s get the party started – we’re all excited!”

Barker, 47, then begins a drum roll which ends with a burst of blue streamers, as the couple’s family and friends celebrate the news that they’re having a baby boy.

“I love how they dont even look at anyone else when they’re together,” one fan reacted to the video.

Referencing Kardashian and Barker’s couple name, another wrote: “They can actually name [the baby] Kravis.”

Kardashian first shared the news she and Barker, 47, are expecting with a Blink-182-style pregnancy reveal video.

In it, the mother of three can be seen holding up a sign that reads “Travis I’m pregnant”, recreating a scene from one of the band’s hit songs “All the Small Things”.

While the video was widely celebrated on Instagram, some people suggested it was “staged” since Kardashian’s baby bump was apparently visible in it.

Fans defended the reality star at the time, claiming it didn’t matter when Barker found out, and that the point of the video was simply to share the news with their followers.

Earlier this week, Kardashian shared pictures of her growing baby bump, as some users speculated about her due date.

Kardashian and Barker tied the knot after years of being friends, and celebrated their marriage with three wedding ceremonies – including one officiated by an Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas.

Since then, the couple has documented parts of Kardashian’s experience with fertility treatments on her family’s reality series The Kardashians.

In an episode last April, she also addressed how “every single person on social media is always like, ‘Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s gained so much weight” while she was undergoing IVF treatments.

She told her mother Kris Jenner: “I’m like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re actually going through.”

At the time, she also explained how the medication “basically put me into a depression”.

Kardashian shares three children with her former partner Scott Disick.

Meanwhile, Barker shares two children with his ex-wife and former Miss USA, Shanna Moakler.