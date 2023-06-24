Kourtney Kardashian shows off baby bump as fans speculate about due date

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kourtney Kardashian has shared new photographs of her growing baby bump, after announcing she and Travis Barker are expecting their first child together.

The reality star, 44, married Barker, the drummer of rock group Blink-182, last May.

Last week, Kardashian shared a video of her Blink-182-style pregnancy reveal on Instagram, as fans called it “the cutest thing ever”.

In it, the Poosh founder is seen holding up a sign that reads “Travis I’m pregnant” at the band’s concert in Los Angeles. Her announcement referenced the music video of one of Blink-182’s most popular songs, “All the Small Things”, in which an actor holds up the same sign.

Barker, 47, then gets off stage and embraces Kardashian, in a lighthearted clip that has over 6.5 million likes at the time of writing.

On Friday 23 June, Kardashian posted new pictures of her growing baby bump on Instagram, including a mirror selfie in which she’s wearing a mint-green bikini.

She captioned the post: “sweet summer” along with fruit emojis.

While several people congratulated Kardashian, others speculated about her due date while reiterating claims the pregnancy reveal was staged.

“Her husband just found out? She’s like what maybe four months here,” one user wrote.

Another said: “Clearly given the baby belly Travis Barker was in the know before the poster reveal.”

Fans rushed to her defence for a second time since Kardashian announced she was pregnant, insisting that the video was simply the couple’s way of sharing the news with their followers.

Reddit users are also reportedly theorising that Kardashian and Barker’s baby could arrive by September or October.

The Independent has contacted Kardashian’s representatives for comment.

Kardashian shares three children – sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 10 – with former partner Scott Disick.

Meanwhile, Barker has two children – daughter Alabama, 17, and son Landon, 19 – with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

He continues to be close with Atiana De La Hoya, 24, his former stepchild.

Kardashian has previously opened up about her experience with in-vitro fertility treatments, including dealing with its side-effects, on her family’s reality series The Kardashians.

Earlier this year, she dismissed fan speculation she was pregnant after some social media users noticed her body had changed in a since-deleted post.

Kardashian decided to respond to the body-shaming comments by opening up about her IVF journey. “The after affects [sic] of IVF (I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it’s important to know how IVF affects women’s bodies and it’s not spoken about much) ... also are we still asking women if they’re pregnant?” she wrote, in a screenshot captured by Comments By Celebs.

Kardashian and Barker had three wedding ceremonies, including one officiated by an Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas, last year.