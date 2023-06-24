Glastonbury 2023: All the best fashion at the biggest UK festival of the year
Revellers descend on worthy farm in feathers and leathers
Glastonbury has officially kicked off, with thousands of people rushing through the gates of Worthy Farm to attend the biggest festival in the world.
The Arctic Monkeys closed out Friday (23 February) with a headline act that earned five stars from The Independent’s critic Jazz Monroe. Other big-ticket acts included Royal Blood, Kelis, and a suprise Foo Fighters set that wasn’t nearly as surprising, in the end.
Elton John, and Guns ‘N’ Roses take the Pyramid Stage on day two and day three, as hundreds of other artists join the annual celebration of music at Britain’s best-loved festival.
Get live updates on Glastonbury 2023 here.
The event is also known for attracting some of the most edgy and chic sartorial looks that informed festival fashion all around the world. Famously, celebrities including Kate Moss, Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller have sparked trends while attending the major event.
Although festival fashion has changed drastically over the years, this year’s Glastonbury can still expect to see some head-turning outfits, as revellers trot out their hardiest gear amid the sun and rain forecasts for the next few days.
Here are our favourite looks at the festival so far:
Ready, set, match
Matching group outfits is a great way to make a statement as well as keep an eye on members of your squad at all times. Lost Jessica? Just look for the girl vibing in the Healing Fields in the same outfit as you.
Sporty chic
Sporty Spice Mel C wearing an “Alexa, Play Spice Girls” t-shirt during her set on Thursday (23 June).
Flower power
Are flower crowns a little 2010? Perhaps, but they’re classic festival-wear for a reason. This version is bright and vibrant, and most importantly, BIG. We love a good flower crown.
Kilt calm and carry on
Singer-songwriter Maisie Peters wearing a Chopva Lowena tartan skirt on the Pyramid Stage.
Flying high
Inflatable wings are certainly an unusual choice, but look perfectly in the right place at Glastonbury. We just hope he looks where he’s going, or someone’s going to get a face full of wing.
Feeling green
We can’t tell if this guy is trying to blend in with the foliage behind him, but he’s doing a pretty good job of it. 10/10 camouflage skills.
Dress for the weather you want
This huge wide-brimmed feather hat screams “sunshine” and will be sure to keep the excellent weather in Somerset going – even when the sun slips behind a cloud.
Smile, boys
Don’t feel like smiling? Let your head do it for you.
Suited and booted
These lads look like they know how to have a good time. Is the one in pink their leader?
All that glitters
Could you get any more extra with festival wear? The commitment to wearing every single festival-appropriate item is one to be admired.
Brolly up
A surefire way to jazz up your Glastonbury outfit is to carry the brightest, jauntiest umbrella you can find, just like these folks.
Daylight robe-ery
This is probably the most chic way we’ve ever seen a kimono-style dressing gown being worn outdoors, in public.
Upstaged
An impressive effort to make a model and wear it on your head for an entire head. We hope he gets himself a good spot for Elton.
Piping hot
Who said that pipe cleaners couldn’t be a fashion accessory? A DIY effort to be marvelled at.
Pretty in pink
A matching moment straight out of Mean Girls, this ensemble look is both a tribute to Y2K fashion and the legacy of The Plastics.
Night out
“This is not a show, this is a party,” Kelis announced, wearing an outfit that absolutely set the agenda. Nothing screams “summer party” like a sparkly, yellow two-piece. Read Kate Hutchinson’s four-star review of Kelis’s first headline Glastonbury show here.
