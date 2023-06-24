Glastonbury 2023: All the best fashion at the biggest UK festival of the year

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Glastonbury has officially kicked off, with thousands of people rushing through the gates of Worthy Farm to attend the biggest festival in the world.

The Arctic Monkeys closed out Friday (23 February) with a headline act that earned five stars from The Independent’s critic Jazz Monroe. Other big-ticket acts included Royal Blood, Kelis, and a suprise Foo Fighters set that wasn’t nearly as surprising, in the end.

Elton John, and Guns ‘N’ Roses take the Pyramid Stage on day two and day three, as hundreds of other artists join the annual celebration of music at Britain’s best-loved festival.

The event is also known for attracting some of the most edgy and chic sartorial looks that informed festival fashion all around the world. Famously, celebrities including Kate Moss, Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller have sparked trends while attending the major event.

Although festival fashion has changed drastically over the years, this year’s Glastonbury can still expect to see some head-turning outfits, as revellers trot out their hardiest gear amid the sun and rain forecasts for the next few days.

Here are our favourite looks at the festival so far:

Ready, set, match

Festivalgoers enjoy the summer sunshine on day two of the Glastonbury festival in the village of Pilton in Somerset (AFP via Getty Images)

Matching group outfits is a great way to make a statement as well as keep an eye on members of your squad at all times. Lost Jessica? Just look for the girl vibing in the Healing Fields in the same outfit as you.

Sporty chic

Mel C performs at William's Green during day two of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm (Getty Images)

Sporty Spice Mel C wearing an “Alexa, Play Spice Girls” t-shirt during her set on Thursday (23 June).

Flower power

Pat Watling from the Isle of Man poses for a photo wearing her homemade floral hat on day one of Glastonbury Festival 2023 (Getty Images)

Are flower crowns a little 2010? Perhaps, but they’re classic festival-wear for a reason. This version is bright and vibrant, and most importantly, BIG. We love a good flower crown.

Kilt calm and carry on

Maisie Peters performing on the Pyramid Stage on Thursday afternoon (23 June) (PA)

Singer-songwriter Maisie Peters wearing a Chopva Lowena tartan skirt on the Pyramid Stage.

Flying high

A festival goer wearing inflatable wings walks among the crowd during the first day of the Glastonbury festival (AFP via Getty Images)

Inflatable wings are certainly an unusual choice, but look perfectly in the right place at Glastonbury. We just hope he looks where he’s going, or someone’s going to get a face full of wing.

Feeling green

Festival goers gather at the stone circle for the sunset on day one of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 21, 2023 (Getty Images)

We can’t tell if this guy is trying to blend in with the foliage behind him, but he’s doing a pretty good job of it. 10/10 camouflage skills.

Dress for the weather you want

Harriet Holt ahead of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (PA)

This huge wide-brimmed feather hat screams “sunshine” and will be sure to keep the excellent weather in Somerset going – even when the sun slips behind a cloud.

Smile, boys

Festival-goers enjoy the morning sun as they sit outside their tents at the start of day two of Glastonbury Festival 2023 (Getty Images)

Don’t feel like smiling? Let your head do it for you.

Suited and booted

Festival-goers wear matching costumes at the start of day two of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 22, 2023 (Getty Images)

These lads look like they know how to have a good time. Is the one in pink their leader?

All that glitters

A festivalgoer in a unicorn headband and heart-shaped sunglasses at the Glastonbury Festival (PA)

Could you get any more extra with festival wear? The commitment to wearing every single festival-appropriate item is one to be admired.

Brolly up

Festivalgoers use parasols to shelter from the sun at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm (PA)

A surefire way to jazz up your Glastonbury outfit is to carry the brightest, jauntiest umbrella you can find, just like these folks.

Daylight robe-ery

Festivalgoer Sophie Holloway, 35, from Devon, at the Glastonbury Festival (PA)

This is probably the most chic way we’ve ever seen a kimono-style dressing gown being worn outdoors, in public.

Upstaged

Festivalgoer Alex McGuire, from Taunton, wearing an Elton John Pyramid Stage hat at the Glastonbury Festival (PA)

An impressive effort to make a model and wear it on your head for an entire head. We hope he gets himself a good spot for Elton.

Piping hot

Festivalgoers Maria Lovit, aged 40, from London, at the Glastonbury Festival (PA)

Who said that pipe cleaners couldn’t be a fashion accessory? A DIY effort to be marvelled at.

Pretty in pink

On Fridays we wear pink: Y2K fashion at Glastonbury (Kate Hutchinson/The Independent)

A matching moment straight out of Mean Girls, this ensemble look is both a tribute to Y2K fashion and the legacy of The Plastics.

Night out

Kelis came to party, dressed in a sparkly yellow two-piece for her first headline show (PA)

“This is not a show, this is a party,” Kelis announced, wearing an outfit that absolutely set the agenda. Nothing screams “summer party” like a sparkly, yellow two-piece. Read Kate Hutchinson’s four-star review of Kelis’s first headline Glastonbury show here.