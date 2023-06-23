Who is Louise Verneuil, Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner’s girlfriend?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Arctic Monkeys are due to perform at Glastonbury tonight (Friday 23 June), with frontman Alex Turner having sufficiently recovered from a bout of laryngitis.

Fans rejoiced over hints that the band would go ahead with the show, despite the musicians cancelling a show in Dublin earlier this week due to Turner’s condition.

One of the clues came from Louise Verneuil, who is dating Turner. She posted a cryptic Instagram Story showing herself travelling in a car in a white tank top and layered gold necklaces, alongside the phrase: “Go Glasto.”

It is thought that the French songwriter was alluding to her attendance at the festival and her boyfriend’s third show there.

You can keep up with all things Glastonbury here.

Verneuil can sometimes be spotted supporting Turner and the rest of the Arctic Monkeys backstage during their concerts.

Here’s everything we know about her:

Who is Louise Verneuil?

The French singer-songwriter’s real name is Pauline Louise Benattar. She was born in Ariège, in southwestern France, and has a sister.

She chose her stage name Louise Verneuil after being inspired by her mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, as well as the name of the street singer Serge Gainsbourg once lived (Rue de Verneuil).

When she was 23, in 2012, she appeared in the French version of the singing competition The Voice. She made it to the quarter finals under the guidance of her Voice mentor Louis Bertignac, before she was eliminated.

In 2019, she released a self-titled EP and the following year, she released her debut album Lumiere Noire.

How did Louise meet Alex?

Verneuil and Turner were first romantically linked in 2018, when they were spotted together while Arctic Monkeys were touring their Tranquillity Base Hotel & Casino album.

They were also seen on a date at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood, where they kissed publicly and confirmed their romance.

In 2020, Turner moved back to London from Los Angeles. He lives between London and Paris, where Verneuil resides.

The couple keep their relationship largely private, rarely posting photographs of or with one another on social media or discussing their romance in interviews.

In May, Verneuil shared a snap of her and Turner at the end of a carousel of images. It showed a black-and-white polaroid of the couple with their arms around one another, smiling for the camera.

Who else has Alex Turner dated?

Turner has been previously linked to a number of other successful women, including British model Alexa Chung, US actor Arielle Vandenberg, and US model Taylor Bagley.

He dated Chung from 2007 to 2011, before moving on to Vandenberg until 2014. Fans believe Arctic Monkeys’ song “Arabella” from their 2013 album AM is about Vandenberg.

Turner then dated Bagley from 2015 to 2018; the pair even got matching tattoos on their arms of each other’s names.