Glastonbury 2023: All the best fashion at the biggest UK festival of the year

Glastonbury has officially kicked off, with thousands of people rushing through the gates of Worthy Farm to attend the biggest festival in the world.

The annual celebration of live music and performing arts will see headliners such as Arctic Monkeys, Elton John, and Guns ‘N’ Roses take to the main stage, as well as hundreds of other artists.

It is also an event known for attracting some of the most edgy and chic sartorial looks that informed festival fashion all around the world. Famously, celebrities including Kate Moss, Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller have sparked trends while attending the major event.

Although festival fashion has changed drastically over the years, this year’s Glastonbury can still expect to see some head-turning outfits, as revellers trot out their hardiest gear amid the sun and rain forecasts for the next few days.

Here are our favourite looks at the festival so far:

Ready, set, match

Festivalgoers enjoy the summer sunshine on Day 2 of the Glastonbury festival in the village of Pilton in Somerset (AFP via Getty Images)

Matching group outfits is a great way to make a statement as well as keep an eye on members of your squad at all times. Lost Jessica? Just look for the girl vibing in the Healing Fields in the same outfit as you.

Flower power

Pat Watling from the Isle of Man poses for a photo wearing her homemade floral hat on Day 1 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 (Getty Images)

Are flower crowns a little 2010? Perhaps, but they’re classic festival-wear for a reason. This version is bright and vibrant, and most importantly, BIG. We love a good flower crown.

Flying high

A festival goer wearing inflatable wings walks among the crowd during the first day of the Glastonbury festival (AFP via Getty Images)

Inflatable wings are certainly an unusual choice, but look perfectly in the right place at Glastonbury. We just hope he looks where he’s going, or someone’s going to get a face full of wing.

Feeling green

Festival goers gather at the stone circle for the sunset on Day 1 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 21, 2023 (Getty Images)

We can’t tell if this guy is trying to blend in with the foliage behind him, but he’s doing a pretty good job of it. 10/10 camouflage skills.

Dress for the weather you want

Harriet Holt ahead of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (PA)

This huge wide-brimmed feather hat screams “sunshine” and will be sure to keep the excellent weather in Somerset going – even when the sun slips behind a cloud.

Smile, boys

Festival-goers enjoy the morning sun as they sit outside their tents at the start of Day 2 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 (Getty Images)

Don’t feel like smiling? Let your head do it for you.

Suited and booted

Festival-goers wear matching costumes at the start of Day 2 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 22, 2023 (Getty Images)

These lads look like they know how to have a good time. Is the one in pink their leader?