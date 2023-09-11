Who is Alba Baptista, the Portuguese actor who married Chris Evans?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Evans reportedly married Alba Baptista in an intimate, star-studded ceremony after nearly two years together.

The actors exchanged vows at a private residence in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, according to multiple news reports.

The wedding ceremony was “locked down tight” with celebrities including John Krasinski, Robert Downey Jr, Jeremy Renner, and Chris Hemsworth in attendance, Page Six reported.

Guests were reportedly asked to hand in their phones.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Evans and Baptista for comment.

The pair first sparked romance rumours when they were spotted walking together in New York last November.

“They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her,” a source told People at the time.

Soon afterwards, Evans, 42, made their relationship Instagram-official in January with an edited video montage of them pranking each other on eight separate occasions, delivering jump-scares while doing laundry or just walking past each other.

On Valentine’s Day, the Captain America actor posted a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to Baptista, 26, sharing several photographs of the couple, including some taken while hiking and travelling together.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Portuguese model and actor...

Baptista was born on 10 July 1997 to a Brazillian engineer and Portuguese translator in Lisbon, Portugal.

She attended a “really strict” German school that “gave us a lot of discipline”, the 26-year-old told W magazine during an interview last year.

She is fluent in five languages, including English, Portuguese, French, German, and Spanish.

”You had to be spotless with your languages,” she said of the school, “very, very on point.”

Baptista was born in Lisbon, Portugal and began acting at the age of 15 (Getty Images for European Shooti)

Baptista knew she wanted to be an actor when she was 15, when she was asked to audition for a short film called Miami.

During the casting, she reportedly told Fade To Her, the director [Simão Cayatte] “simply asked me existentialist questions” because he wanted to “understand how [her] mind worked and processed philosophical information”.

“I ended up getting the lead role and absolutely loved the experience,” she said, in a separate interview with Glamour magazine.

Baptista then began working in the Portuguese film and TV industry, earning roles in telenovelas such as A Impostora as well as series such as Jardins Proibidos and A Criação.

In 2020, she was cast in Netflix’s Warrior Nun, in which she played the lead sister whose life is turned upside-down after she wakes up in a morgue with inexplicable superpowers.

The show was renewed for a second season, which was released last November by the streaming platform.

Baptista also made her American feature film debut with a role in Lesley Manville-starrer Mrs Harris Goes To Paris, which was released last year.

She played the role of a top Dior model Natasha, who “struggled with the concept of fame, exposition, and beauty”, and was a character Baptista said she related to.

The actor explained: “It was such an easy thing to connect with because I think this industry forces you to categorise yourself into something. It can be hard to maintain your own identity.”

A voracious reader, Baptista described how she prepared for the role, including reading “everything within my reach” about the history of Dior, the works of French philosopher Albert Camus, and “what was going on in France during the 1950s”.

She also recalled Manville and Isabelle Hupert, who also starred in the critically-acclaimed film, “gave me lessons that I’ll carry throughout my whole career”.

Chris Evans shares photo montage of Alba Baptista on Valentine’s Day (Chris Evans / Instagram)

Baptista also told W: “I’ve had many moments of sharing my insecurities with Lesley and her being like, ‘Nope, you’ve got to brighten up. Life is good – look at it through this lens instead.’”

Elsewhere, Baptista said The Hunchback of Notre Dame is among her favourite movies and that she’s watched the 1996 film “probably” a 100 times – including when she’s hungover.

“It brings me great comfort. And now, every time I’m hungover, I watch it,” she said.