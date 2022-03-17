Spring is very much in the air, which means one thing and one thing only. More time outside. And if your garden is looking a little drab (don’t worry, us too), we’ve got the answer for you: Aldi’s garden shop.

Its range of popular outdoor furniture has earned the retailer a reputation for being a go-to destination if you’re looking to spruce up your garden for summer soirees owing to the pocket-friendly prices on offer.

Whether you’re looking for a log burner (£69.99, Aldi.co.uk) to keep the chill away when the sun’s gone down, or rope effect snug seat (£249.99, Aldi.co.uk) to while away the hours on with a book, it really has it all.

But that’s not all, perhaps you’re looking for a seating area to enjoy a sundowner, well there’s its compact bistro set (£189.99, Aldi.co.uk) comes in at under £200. But the best thing of all is the affordable prices that go with its extensive collection.

In the unlikely event you don’t find the thing you’re looking for, the retailer is adding new lines weekly, so there’s bound to be something for you. If all this has piqued your interest, we’ve curated a round-up of just a few of the garden essentials you can currently buy at Aldi to prove that it needn’t cost a fortune to upgrade your outdoor space.

Gardenline outdoor log burner: £69.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

With outdoor heaters and log burners hot commodities during the spring and summer months, Aldi’s happily affordable option is one to consider. Its said to be easy to assemble and the contemporary, industrial design is one that is likely to add a statement to your outdoor space. It offers an ideal way to extend the amount of time you can spend enjoying your garden. But should you rather have something electric, the patio heater (£39.99, Aldi.co.uk) is a similarly affordable way to keep you toasty when the sun’s gone down.

Gardenline rope effect snug seat: £249.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Should your idea of a great day be sitting in the sunshine reading your book, this seat looks like a great option for enabling you to do just that. The rope effect is very on-trend, and in terms of practicality, the cushion covers are removable, meaning you can wash them should they get dirty. If you don’t quite have enough space for this one, or perhaps you are looking for something to complement it, take a look at the matching rocking chair (£129.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Gardenline compact bistro set: £189.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you’ve managed to get your hands on one of Aldi’s ceramic egg barbecues (£399.99, Aldi.co.uk) and you’re now in need of a seating area, look no further than this bistro set, which will set you back you just £189.99. It has a wicker design with a glass top for a sturdy finish, and the chairs slot perfectly underneath.

Gardenline wicker effect bistro set: £199.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Another super affordable, yet chic bistro set. This time in a light coloured wicker, contrasted with white cushions. Owing to being compact, this is bound to liven up even the smallest of outdoor spaces. It would likely make a great place to sit and enjoy some snacks and drinks of an evening.

Aldi rattan effect sofa set with canopy: £449.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you’re looking for a sofa set, the rattan design is highly covetable and has room enough to seat five people. Included within the set is a three-seater sofa, two chairs, one stool, and a coffee table, as well as a set of cushions for extra support and comfort. What’s more, the sofa features a canopy to provide some extra shade on sunny days.

Aldi grey wooden mini greenhouse: £69.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

For the gardeners among us, Aldi has a great range of essentials that’ll help your crops grow. Case in point: this mini greenhouse, which provides protection to your plants all year round. The brand claims that it’s easy to assemble, and there’s plenty of space, including three shelves and two lifting lids. A great way to keep your produce all in one place. It is also available in natural wood (£69.99, Aldi.co.uk) should you prefer.

Gardenline natural wooden cold frame: £34.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Asos)

If you’re short on space and are looking for something a little more compact than the greenhouse, this might be a good alternative. It’s fairly small (measuring 100cm x 64cm x 40cm), yet still offers plenty of room for growing and protecting plants. A neat and compact choice.

