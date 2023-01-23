Alec Baldwin defends ‘weird’ caption in photo of Hilaria and their son Leo

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alec Baldwin has defended a photo he shared of wife Hilaria Baldwin and their son, Leo, after fans criticised the “weird” caption that he used in the Instagram post.

On Sunday, the 64-year-old actor posted a picture of his spouse sitting on the floor as Leo stood behind her with his hands on her shoulders. In the caption he wrote: “The old ‘let me give you a back rub’ ploy.”

He later changed the caption by adding “potato chips to follow” at the end of of it, seemingly to show the snack that Leo received after giving his mother a back rub.

In the comments of his post, the 30 Rock star also explained why he edited the caption and defended the picture, writing: “I adjusted the text. I guess because…you know…there is so much of that Reddit trash out there.”

Baldwin’s remarks came after fans criticised the caption.

“Does anyone else think this is creepy af with the caption?” one wrote. “Pic is sweet. Caption makes it weird.”

“Alec. The back rub ‘ploy’ is a joke between grownups not mother/son omg google it or something. Someone please tell him,” another added.

A third wrote: “This caption is disgusting.”

Other Instagram users went on to claim that there was “a sexually suggestive innuendo” in the caption and accused Baldwin of sexualizing his “own child”.

Some fans defended his Instagram post, one of which wrote: “I think people are misunderstanding his caption. He means his son is probably trying to get something out of it like being a treat or snack.”

Baldwin’s photo is also his first personal social media post since it was announced he’s facing involuntary manslaughter charges. On 19 January, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney announced that Baldwin is one of three cast and crew members facing charges over the accidental shooting on the set of Rust, which led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The actor’s attorney has issued a statement in response to the decision. In a statement to The Independent, Luke Nikas said: “This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice.”

Nikas also said that they intend to “fight” the charges, and “win”.

On Friday, Hilaria was approached by photographers in New York City and asked them to “leave [her] family in peace”, amid the charges against her husband. Along with Leo, the couple share six children: Carmen, nine, Raphael, seven, Romeo, four, Aduardo, two, Maria Lucia, 22 months, and Ilaria, three months.

In a video shared on Twitter by Newsmax reporter Mike Carter, Hilaria told reporters: “I’m going to tell you what I’m going to say, you’re not going to ask me questions. I want you guys to realise we have seven kids and you being here to escort them to school and to be there when they come home is not good. So, on a human level, you know that I’m not going to say anything to you. You know that. So please, leave my family in peace and let it play out. Let my kids come home and you stay away from them.”