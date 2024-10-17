Alex Cooper reveals interview with male actor was so bad it never aired

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Alex Cooper dished about the one male actor she had on Call Her Daddy who “was giving nothing.”

The podcast host revealed the interview was never aired out of mutual respect because she didn’t want her listeners to come after the guest.

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter who her least favorite guest on the show was, the 30-year-old responded: “It was a male actor who just was giving nothing.

“I didn’t want to blow his butt up, but I was like, ‘Bro, you don’t want to be here. You aren’t answering any of these questions. Someone put you in this chair you didn’t even know,’” she continued without divulging the actor’s name.

The social media creator, who used to co-host Call Her Daddy with Sofia Franklyn when the podcast was owned exclusively by Barstool Sports, said she understands some guests join her for the sole purpose of promoting their brand or project.

“I always say, ‘I know you are promoting this, but we’ve got to talk about your personal life.’ I tell them, ‘If [listeners] care about you, they’ll care more about your product,’” she told THR.

open image in gallery Alex Cooper talks about the guests who haven’t opened up on her podcast ( Getty Images )

“My audience holds me to a certain standard that I need to ask certain questions. How am I not going to ask Gwyneth Paltrow [who’s better in bed], Brad or Ben? This is a fun relationship and sex podcast. We’ve got to go there,” Cooper added.

On October 6, Cooper sat down with Kamala Harris for “the most listened-to podcast by women,” according to Spotify, ahead of the upcoming US presidential election.

Cooper said she knew the interview would divide her fanbase, which is ideologically diverse, but has defended the sit-down.

“I am so aware I have a very mixed audience when it comes to politics,” she said. “My goal today is not to change your political affiliation.”

Cooper added that her crew had reached out to Harris’s opponent Donald Trump.

“If he also wants to have a meaningful and in-depth conversation about women’s rights in this country, then he is welcome on Call Her Daddy anytime,” she said.

Despite the explanation, comments on Cooper’s Instagram were flooded with angry Trump supporters, some of whom called her interview with Harris “propaganda.”

During the episode, Harris responded to Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders saying “my kids keep me humble” and that “unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn’t have anything keeping her humble.”

“I feel sorry for [her],” Harris told Cooper.

“I don’t think she understands that there are a whole lot of women out here who, one, are not aspiring to be humble, two, a whole lot of women out here who have a lot of love in their life, family in their life, and children in their life,” she added. ”And I think it’s really important for women to lift each other up.”