Actors Alexa and Carlos PenaVega announce stillbirth of daughter

Alexa PenaVega from the Spy Kids franchise and Carlos PenaVega from Big Time Rush have announced that their daughter was stillborn.

The couple took to Instagram on Monday 15 April to release a joint statement. “There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss,” the statement began.

“After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter ‘Indy’ was born at rest. It has been a painful journey. But in the pain we have found peace.”

“This little girl has already changed our lives in so many ways,” they continued. “She was absolutely beautiful. And looked just like daddy. Dark hair and all. Grief has come to us in waves. Moments of feeling absolutely gutted... then moments of feeling blessed by just getting a moment with her.”

“We can’t understand why things like this happen and we may never get those answers. Indy Rex PenaVega, you completely changed our world. You moved us to a new place. You gave us the community we have been longing for. We love you can’t wait to see how many other lives you change.”

Prior to the announcement Alexa had posted a pregnancy vlog from the hospital to her Instagram page on 18 March, saying she had been there for five days after she started bleeding.

“My history with this pregnancy has not been easy,” she said at the time, adding that at one point, she thought her water had broken and that she couldn’t get the baby to move, despite her usually being active. The baby eventually started moving on the way to the hospital, she said.

“It looks like I’ve had basically a separation of my placenta from my uterus, not completely, a partial,” she said. “Luckily, it’s come to a place where it can be maintained.”

Carlos and Alexa had first announced their fourth pregnancy back in November 2023.

The two of them got married in 2014 and share their three children: sons Ocean, six, and Kingston, four, as well as daughter Rio, two.

Former co-stars of the couple and other celebrities took to the comments section to wish them well moving forward with the sad news.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with your whole family,” a comment from the Big Time Rush account read. “We love you and you’re in our hearts always. Rest in peace, sweet angel.”

Tiffany Thornton, known for her roles in Disney’s Sonny with a Chance and So Random! said she has “no words”.

“I am broken hearted from you guys and can’t even fathom the loss of a tiny babe,” she said. “I’m praying she will send signs to y’all from Heaven daily. Loving y’all from Arkansas and praying fervently for your sweet family.”

Daniella Monet, a former Nickelodeon actor also commented. “So so sorry Alexa and Carlos, can’t begin to imagine what this loss feels like,” she wrote.

“You are held, loved, and protected and you know that. Praying your pain away.”

Derek Hough left a comment as well, writing: “Your words breathe beauty and strength in a time of grief and loss. I am so sorry for your loss. May your hearts be filled with comfort.”