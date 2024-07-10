Support truly

Alexandra Daddario reveals she and her husband Andrew Form are pregnant with a rainbow baby.

In an interview with Vogue, the 38-year-old White Lotus star candidly spoke about her struggle with pregnancy loss and her “long” journey to motherhood. She shared: “I’m pregnant and it’s all successful and everything’s healthy.”

The actor explained that before her current pregnancy, she and her husband had previously gotten pregnant, but unfortunately lost the child to a miscarriage.

“I had been pregnant,” she admitted to the outlet. “Then I had a loss. It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific. Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them.

“I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before,” the True Detective alum added. “It’s very, very painful.”

At the time of the interview, the actor was in the early stages of pregnancy and struggling to hide her growing belly on the set of her fantasy show, Mayfair Witches. Fulfilling her commitment on set meant she had to power through days in which she was adjusting to her changing body, including “throwing up and having make-out scenes … right after.”

“Everyone was very understanding about making out with a nauseous, vomiting girl,” she noted. She also found herself grappling with her “complicated feelings” towards pregnancy. The grief of her last experience was at the forefront of her mind. She explained: “It was actually quite a lot to process.”

Despite her difficult road to motherhood, Daddario and her husband are “overjoyed” and excited to welcome their rainbow baby. The pair first met by chance during the Covid-19 pandemic when they bumped into each other on the street in New York City, and they’ve been inseparable since.

She went public with their relationship on 13 May 2021 by posting a black-and-white photo of them together. Later that year, People confirmed that Daddario and Form were engaged. She told the outlet: “I feel very at peace with him and very happy, and I just feel very lucky.”

According to Vogue, they held their wedding ceremony six months later at Preservation Hall in New Orleans. Form’s two children - Rowan and Julian, who he shares with ex-wife Jordana Brewster - served as groomsmen and ring bearers. The couple held the wedding reception at Bar Marilou.