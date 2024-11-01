The White Lotus star announces birth of first child with funny Halloween post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Alexandra Daddario has announced the birth of her first child.

The White Lotus star, 38, who previously detailed her struggle with pregnancy loss and her “long” journey to motherhood, shared a photo of the newborn but did not reveal the baby’s name or gender.

Daddario welcomed her first child with her husband Andrew Form, who she met during the Covid-19 pandemic when they bumped into each other on the street in New York City. Posting on Instagram, Daddario shared a photo of her baby covered in mini chocolates in their hospital cot suggesting a Halloween birth on Thursday, 31 October.

“I thought this was a weird bowl of candy,” she captioned the post.

The happy news comes after Daddario opened up about her pregnancy loss in a recent interview with Vogue. The actor explained that she and her husband had previously gotten pregnant, but lost the child to a miscarriage.

“I had been pregnant,” she told the outlet. “Then I had a loss. It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific. Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them.

“I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before,” the True Detective alum added.

“It’s very, very painful.” At the time of the interview, the actor was in the early stages of pregnancy and struggling to hide her growing belly on the set of her fantasy show, Mayfair Witches.

Fulfilling her commitment on set meant she had to power through days in which she was adjusting to her changing body, including “throwing up and having make-out scenes … right after.”

“Everyone was very understanding about making out with a nauseous, vomiting girl,” she noted.

She also found herself grappling with her “complicated feelings” towards pregnancy. The grief of her last experience was at the forefront of her mind. She explained: “It was actually quite a lot to process.”

Daddario went public with their relationship with Form in 2021 by posting a black-and-white photo of them together.

Later that year, People confirmed that Daddario and Form were engaged. According to Vogue, they held their wedding ceremony six months later at Preservation Hall in New Orleans. Form’s two children - Rowan and Julian, who he shares with ex-wife Jordana Brewster - served as groomsmen and ring bearers.

The actor told People of her relationship: “I feel very at peace with him and very happy, and I just feel very lucky.”