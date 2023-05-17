Alia Bhatt trolled for carrying empty, transparent handbag to Gucci show in Seoul

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Alia Bhatt is being trolled for carrying an empty Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag to the brand’s Cruise 2024 show at Seoul’s Gyeongbokgung Palace on Tuesday (16 May).

In photographs that have gone viral, the 30-year-old Bollywood actor can be seen wearing a black ensemble paired with the bag.

Bhatt’s appearance comes after she was announced as the Italian luxury house’s first Indian ambassador last week.

Ever since the event photos appeared online, fans have been pointing out the details of Bhatt’s accessory.

“Bro the purse is meant to hold a few things at least!” one person wrote.

Another person added: “I think she forgot her stuff at home.”

One person wrote: “So the bag is empty?”

Another fan wrote: “She didn’t even bother putting in a lipgloss in the bag.”

Bhatt made her debut at the Met Gala this year alongwith designer Prabal Gurung.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star actor wore a pearl-studded couture ball gown that flowed into a long trail.

After the event, Bhatt shared a message on Instagram: “I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides.

“Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look.

“I wanted to do something that felt authentic and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with 100,000 pearls, is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met,” she added.

Bhatt will be next seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra.

The film is scheduled to be released on 28 July.