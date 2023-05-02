Bollywood star Alia Bhatt makes her debut at the Met Gala

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Met Gala on Monday (1 May) along with designer Prabal Gurung.

The 30-year-old actor wore a pearl-studded couture ball gown that flowed into a long trail.

Bhatt shared a message on Instagram, writing: “I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides.

“Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look.

“I wanted to do something that felt authentic and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with 100,000 pearls, is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met,” she added.

Bhatt’s stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania said that the team wanted to “highlight Alia’s face by releasing the hair back with a straight and wavy messy look”.

“As our Indian brides always wear flowers in their hair, delicate hand strung jasmine buds, so today we created these with pearls and a few spikes to add the right amount of danger and sweetness in a bow!”

Gurung also shared Bhatt’s look on his Instagram profile, writing: “Alia Bhatt wears an Atelier Prabal Gurung Ivory silk tulle and satin face organza exaggerated basque waist ball gown embellished with hand beaded pearls to the 2023 Met Gala.”

Other Indian celebrities who walked down the Met Gala red carpet on Monday were Priyanka Chopra, Natasha Poonawalla and Isha Ambani.

Chopra wore a black Valentino gown for the event and styled it with classic bell sleeves and opera gloves. She attended with husband Nick Jonas, who donned a leather blazer, white shirt and black trousers, with a black tie.

Ambani, on the other hand, also wore a Prabal Gurung silk saree dress covered in thousands of crystals and pearls.