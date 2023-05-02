Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2023 Met Gala is in full swing and various celebrities are making their way to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s iconic red steps.

Tonight’s fashion extravaganza is dedicated to “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” which will “examine the life” of the late designer’s legacy. This theme also coincides with the dress code: “In honour of Karl”.

The annual fundraiser for the Met’s Costume Institute will call on its guests to channel the many “wondrous ways” to “salute one of fashion’s greats”, according to Vogue. For example, they can opt for outfits designed by brands like Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel -- all of which Lagerfeld worked with in his lifetime.

Per usual, Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will be running the event. This year, she’ll be doing so alongside four co-chairs: Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa. The magazine will also be broadcasting a livestream of the red carpet hosted by LaLa Anthony, Derek Blasberg, and Chloe Fineman.

Many celebrities are expected to walk up the museum’s steps tonight.

Here are some of the best dressed stars on the red carpet.

Rachel Smith

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The former Miss USA winner arrived to the gala in a silver, strapless gown, which had ruffles on the side of it. She paired the look with a silver, butterfly shaped bracelet and silver earrings.

Harvey Guillén

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The actor opted for a pink and white, plaid suit, with a matching train attached to it. His jacket had three pink flowers on it, as he paired his outfit with black shoes and pearl necklaces.

Lisa Love

(Getty Images)

Lisa Love arrived on the red carpet in an long black coat and matching purse. For accessories, she wore black sunglasses, gold shoes, and layered necklaces, which were silver and gold.

Derek Blasberg

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Derek Blasberg, who is one of the co-chairs for the evening, wore a black suit and matching bowtie, over a white button down shirt. He also had a silver, flower-shaped broach on his jacket.

LaLa Anthony

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The host of the Met Gala livestream wore an all white, one-shoulder dress, with gold chains around it. She matched it with white sunglasses, nails, and headband, along with a white and gold bracelet.

Chloe Fineman

(Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

Chloe Fineman wore a pink, sparkled dress, with black, sheer sleeves attached to it. The off-the-shoulder outfit was also adorned with flowers and paired with black heels.

Eaddy Kiernan Bunzel

(Getty Images)

Eaddy Kiernan Bunzel wore an all black, velvet dress and a pair of matching gloves. The outfit, which she wore over a white shirt, was also paired with beige heels and silver earrings.

Mark Guiducci

(Getty Images)

The creative editorial director of Vogue wore an all black suit and white shirt, along with a white bowtie. He also had silver broaches pinned to his jacket.

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Wintour wore a multi-colored jacket, over a silver stain dress. She also posed in a gold necklace with a blue gemstone on it and a pair of silver shoes. She was accompanied by Bill Nighy, who was wearing a navy blue suit and matching tie.

Dua Lipa

(Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

The “Levitating” singer wore a white gown, which had a black design outlined on the bottom and sides of it. She also posed in a long silver necklace and had her black hair down.

Penélope Cruz

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Penélope Cruz opted for a sheer white gown, which was adored with silver sequins and had a hood attached to it. She had her hair pulled back and a silver ring around her finger.

Emily Ratajkowski

(Getty Images)

The model wore a beige dress, with a deep v-neckline and black pattern on it. The bottom of the gown was also sheer and included a train. For accessories, Ratajkowski chose a black headband, silver rings, and silver earrings.

Emma Chamberlin

(Getty Images)

The YouTube star wore a bright blue jacket, with a matching skirt, belt, and headband. She also had a silver, sequined shirt on under her coat. For jewellery, she chose silver earrings and a silver necklace.

Phoebe Bridgers

(Getty Images)

The singer wore a black, off-the-shoulder gown, which was adorned with white sequins and had a train on it. She had her dyed grey hair up, as she posed with a black headband on and silver earrings.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

(Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

Nicole Kidman posed at the event in a pink gown that had a sheer, feathered, train attached to it. She had a sheer train attached to her dress, which was adorned with silver sequins. The look was also made by Chanel and from a campaign that she did for the company back in 2004.

Meanwhile, her husband smiled next to her, as he wore a black suit and white shirt, along with a white tie.

Liu Wen

(Getty Images)

The model wore a black, off-the-shoulder dress, paired with matching sheer-gloves and a purse. Her gown also featured a black, sheer train, covered with white flowers.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Rita Ora arrived in a sheer, black dress, which featured a lace train. She paired the short-sleeved outfit with a matching black choker, silver and gold bracelets, and silver earrings. Her husband, Taika Waititi, opted for a blue, stain dress coat over a pair of white pants. For accessories, he had layered, pearl necklaces on.

Olivia Wilde

(Getty Images)

The Don’t Worry Darling star wore a white gown that had a gold design on the middle of it and cut out design on the sides. She also opted for a matching gold, bracelet and a pair of silver earrings.

Maude Apatow

(Getty Images)

The Euphoria star posed in a black dress with a silver cutout design on the sides. She had her brown hair down and silver rings on.

Ariana DeBose

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The West Side Story star walked the red carpet in a yellow, off-the-shoulder gown, with what appears to be a faux fur design attached to the sleeves. For accessories, she chose silver earrings, necklaces, and rings.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

(Getty Images)

The former basketball star wore an all-black outfit, which included black leather gloves and a matching shirt. He also had a black jacket and pants on, while his wife posed in an all red look. For the occasion, Gabrielle Union wore a trench coat over her red dress, paired with gold necklaces and silver rings.

Naomi Campbell

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The supermodel wore a pink satin gown, which featured a silver design attached to it. She also had silver bracelets and shoes on that matched.

Gisele Bündchen

(Getty Images)

The former Victoria’s Secret model opted for a white, sparked gown and a white feather coat. She also wore silver shoes, earrings, and rings.

Quinta Brunson

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The Abott Elementary creator wore a purple gown, with a deep V-neckline and pink and black sheer train attached to it. Her outfit was also adorned with silver sequins and paired black sheer gloves.

Maya Hawke

(Getty Images)

The Stranger Things star posed at the gala in a white mini dress and jacket, both of which were adorned with the designs of flowers. She paired the coat, which had a train attached to it, with white heels and sheer tights.

Ben Platt

(Getty Images)

The Dear Evan Hansen actor chose an off-white jacket and pants, along with a matching button down. He also had a gold belt on and silver necklace.

Amanda Seyfried

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Amanda Seyfried chose a gold mini dress, as she had her blonde hair curled. She also opted for dark red lipstick and purple eye shadow.

Ashley Graham

(Getty Images)

The supermodel chose a black and pink strapless gown, with black puffy sleeves and a large skirt at the bottom of it. She also had light pink earrings on.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Suki Waterhouse wore a sheer, beige dress, adorned with multi-coloured flowers, and a pair of silver heels. Meanwhile, her boyfriend wore a blue dress coat and pants, along with a white button down.

Sydney Sweeney

(Getty Images)

The White Lotus star wore pink gown, with a long train attached to it. The dress was covered in multi-coloured sequins and had a black bow wrapped around the skirt of it. She had a matching black bow in her hair and a pair of silver earrings on.

Margot Robbie

(Getty Images)

The Barbie star wore a black, one-shoulder dress, with a cut-out design on the middle of and train attached to it.

Kim Kardashian

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The reality star wore a nude bodysuit, underneath multiple pearl, necklaces. She also posed in a silver choker, puffy white jacket, and heels.

Anne Hathaway

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The actor opted for a white dress, which had gold, paper-clip shaped sequins attached to it and a slit. She had a matching jacket in her hand and a silver necklace on, as her hair was in a half ponytail.

Jeremy Pope

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Jeremy Pope walked the red carpet in a black jumpsuit, paired with a white, fluffy, cape, which had a large picture of Lagerfeld’s face on it.

Bad Bunny

(Getty Images)

The singer chose an all-white tuxedo and white tie to match. He also posed with a white cape, adored with flowers.

Doja Cat

(Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

Doja Cat walked to red carpet as Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette. For the occasion, she wore a sequined dress, with a fluffy train attached to it. The top of the look featured two, sequined cat ears. Doja Cat also had prosthetics in her face, in order to resemble a cat.

Jared Leto

(Getty Images)

Similar to Doja Cat, Jared Leto dressed up as Choupette. However, he took a different route, as he wore a white cat suit, which came with a removable head of a cat.

Florence Pugh

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The Good Person star wore a white, strapless gown, with a cut-out detail and black bow in the middle and train at the bottom. She also debuted her buzzcut, as she wore a black headpiece with tall flowers attached to it.

Kendall Jenner

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The model wore a black, sequined bodysuit with a train attached to the sleeves of it. The outfit also had a silver collar and was paired with matching, sequined stiletto boots.

Lil Nas X

(Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

The singer had his body covered in silver giltter, as he walked the red carpet in matching underwear and boots. He proceeded to wear a silver belt and had sequins covering his chest and face, in order to embody the look of a cat.

Jennifer Lopez

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Jennifer Lopez wore a black and pink dress, with a large cut-out design in the middle of it and a black train. She paired the look with two black accessories: gloves and a fascinator hat. The singer also had a pink purse in her hand and silver earrings on.

Kylie Jenner

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The reality star chose a bright, red dress, with a slit, and matching red heels. Her outfit also had a blue, puffy train attached to it.

Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham

(Getty Images)

The model wore a white, strapless gown with a black bow on it. For accessories, she chose a black choker and silver necklaces. Meanwhile, her husband wore an all black tuxedo and sheer shirt, paired with pearl necklaces.

Rhianna and A$AP Rocky

(Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

While she arrived to the red carpet a bit late, Rihanna posed on it in an all-white dress, which featured a train and a hood adorned with flowers. She paired the look with matching gloves and white sunglasses. Meanwhile, her partner wore a black suit and tie, along with a plaid skirt over a pair of blue jeans.