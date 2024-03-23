Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Alicia Keys’ nine-year-year old son has some friends in high places - including Taylor Swift.

The singer spoke about her family during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on 22 March. Keys, 43, has two sons with her husband Swizz Beatz - nine-year-old Genesis, and Egypt, 13.

During the interview, Keys poked fun at her younger child’s famous pals. “Genesis is really busy making friends, like Taylor Swift,” she said.

Fallon then mentioned that when Genesis attended the iHeart Radio Awards in 2019, he wasn’t entirely focused on his mother, as she was giving a speech on stage.

The TV host played a clip of Genesis, then three, in the audience waving to Swift, who waved back at him.

Keys joked that Genesis wasn’t just waving at Swift during the event. “He was flirting,” she said. “Like actually flirting.”

“I was like pouring my heart out about all my thank yous,” she added, before mimicking her son’s smile and waves.

The “Girl On Fire” singer recalled how her son recently met up with Swift after he attended the Eras tour last year and had the opportunity to go backstage. Keys noted that Genesis was a bit nervous.

“He was like, ‘Is she going to remember me?’ It was a whole thing,” she explained. “He was like, ‘Right because she knew me since I was three, right mom?’”

Keys shared videos and photos on Instagram from their Eras tour attendance in Los Angeles last August.

One video showed Swift kissing Genesis on the cheek after the show, while another video saw them exchanging friendship bracelets. Keys also shared the note that Swift gave the nine-year-old after the LA show.

“Gen, Hi my friend,” Keys said, reciting Swift’s card. “I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight!! I hope you have so much fun at the show. I’ll be waving at you. Love, Taylor.”

Genesis then told his mother he would be framing the note.

Keys expressed her gratitude in the caption. “Big love to @taylorswift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved! Genesis adores u.”

DuringThe Tonight Show, Keys also revealed that her son is a huge fan of Billie Eilish and often asks if he can leave her a voice message.

“He was like, ‘I’m just gonna say, like, ‘I would like to be friends and I really like her music.’ And so he leaves her this whole message, after harassing me for days and days on end,” Keys said.

She said Genesis then asked her “every night” and morning if Eilish responded to him. Eilish did “leave him a message”, which Keys said was “so sweet”.

“I would like to be your friend. Alicia is my friend, I love her and I love you. Let’s hang out and be friends, I would love that so much,” Eilish said in the message, Keys revealed earlier this year.