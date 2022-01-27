Alicia Silverstone gave her candid reaction to body-shaming as she responded to a photo of herself where she had been labelled “fat.”

In a TikTok video posted on 25 January, Silverstone, 45, showed a photo of herself in a navy blue dress, which was titled online: “Alicia Silverstone Candid Fat Photo.”

The actress then smiled and held up her middle finger up, as the song “abcdfu” by GAYLE played in the background.

“Damn. I think I look good,” the Baby-Sitter’s Club star wrote in the caption.

The clip has more than 4m views so far, with many TikTok users in the comments applauding Silverstone for the reaction, while noting how great she looks in the photo.

“Girl you look good! They’re just trying to make money off your haters,” one person said, while another wrote: “DON’T LET THE HATERS GET TO YOU YOU’RE BEAUTIFUL.”

“If that’s what they call fat, I’m in!” one comment reads. “Lol you look great!”

This isn’t the first time that the Clueless star has opened up about body-shaming. In April 2020, Silverstone recalled to The Guardian that when she was playing Batgirl in the 1997 film Batman & Robin, the tabloids referred to as “fatgirl.”

“They would make fun of my body when I was younger,” she said. “It was hurtful but I knew they were wrong. I wasn’t confused.”

“I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone’s body shape, that doesn’t seem like the right thing to be doing to a human,” she added.

Silverstone also recalled her reaction to the tabloids, explaining that she tried not to get too angry.

“And no, I didn’t say ‘f*** you’ and come out like a warrior but I would just walk away and go, ‘Okay I know what that is and I’m done, I’m not going near that again,’” she explained, adding that the experience helped her stay focused on what kind of acting work she wanted to do, as opposed to what she should do.