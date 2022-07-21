Alicia Silverstone has revealed she “still sleeps” with her 11-year-old son, Bear.

On Tuesday, the Clueless star appeared on The Ellen Fisher Podcast where she discussed her decades-long vegan diet and attachment parenting style. When asked about her co-sleeping techniques as a mother, Silverstone revealed, “Bear and I still sleep together.”

The 45-year-old actress joked that she might “be in trouble for saying that” but laughed off mom-shamers, saying, “I don’t really care.”

Silverstone is a mom to her preteen son Bear, whom she shares with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki. The former couple were married for 13 years before divorcing in 2018.

The Batman & Robin actor went on to describe the “elimination communication” tactics she used to potty train her son when he was a baby, explaining that she would “watch his cues” to know when he needed to go to the bathroom.

“I’m a natural mama, and I’m a loving mama,” Silverstone said during the podcast. “I believe in love, I believe in nature and our society is scared of nature and love.”

“Every choice I make is either built on instinct or deep research,” she added. “It’s not, ‘Oh, I’m just not going to do this.’”

The Crush actor previously shared details about her parenting style in a 2020 interview with the New York Times. Silverstone told the outlet that she’d been having baths with her nine-year-old son while in lockdown, calling it one of the activities she finds “comforting” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“My son and I take baths together, and when he’s not with me, I take a bath and that really feels nourishing and comforting,” she said.

Earlier this week, Alicia Silverstone paid tribute to her famous role as Cher Horowitz in the 1995 film Clueless, which celebrates its 27th anniversary this year. The actress took to social media where she posted a video montage featuring her character’s most iconic fashions.

“27 years ago, a bad b*tch was born,” Silverstone captioned the post. “Happy Anniversary, Cher!”