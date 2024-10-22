Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Alix Earle kicked into girlfriend mode after her boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, suffered an injury that cost him his NFL season.

The 23-year-old influencer spoke out on Instagram, where she offered her support to the Miami Dolphins player following his on-field accident during the Sunday (October 20) game against Indianapolis Colts, where he tore his ACL.

“It’s crazy how things can change in a matter of seconds,” Earle wrote on her Instagram Sory. “Especially seeing how much hard work you put into the game not only physically but mentally. Day in and day out, you inspire me, and I have no doubt that you will be back and better in no time.

“Proud to be by your side and cheer you on. I love you,” Earle finished, adding a red heart emoji next to her emotional message. The TikTok influencer began dating the NFL player in 2023.

open image in gallery Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios began dating in 2023 ( Getty Images for Unwell )

The Hot Mess podcast host also reshared her 29-year-old boyfriend’s Instagram post, in which he announced his leave from the rest of the 2024 to 2025 season. Berrios posted a photo of himself on the field, alongside an emotional caption that detailed his devastation.

open image in gallery The social media star showed her support for Berrios on Instagram ( Instagram/Alix Earle )

“Absolutely heartbroken. Due to an injury yesterday my season is over, the road ahead is measured in months and not days, but I find comfort in knowing I’ve been here before,” the football player said. “If you’re lucky like me, adversity has become a close friend. It means you’re chasing something not easily attainable and through all the failures and setbacks you’ve persevered.”

In an effort to keep a positive mindset, Berrios said he was hopeful for what’s in store after his recovery. Rather than “playing victim,” the professional athlete settled on the conclusion that everything happens for a reason. He concluded his post by quoting the late basketball legend, Kobe Bryant: “If you see me in a fight with a bear, pray for the bear.”

During the Sunday evening NFL game, the wide receiver stained a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins’ loss to the Colts. According to ESPN, Berrios is forced to miss the Dolphins’ next four games, with his earliest possible return at Week 12 against the New England Patriots.