Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Alix Earle has dispelled rumours that she was a “homewrecker”.

The TikTok star, 22, recently began dating Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, soon after his breakup with influencer Sophia Culpo. When it was revealed the two were dating, many of Culpo’s fans took to Earle’s social media accounts to accuse her of being a homewrecker, speculating that Berrios had cheated on Culpo with Earle while they were still in a relationship.

On Wednesday’s episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Earle got candid with podcast host Alex Cooper about how all the online hate has affected her. The influencer admitted that there were numerous instances in which her friends had seen her “bawling [her] eyes out” over the barrage of negative comments.

She told Cooper that the idea that people think that she was Berrios’ “mistress” was “triggering” for her because of how traumatising it was when her father, Thomas “TJ” Earle, had an affair that imploded her family. “I spent my childhood basically thinking that [cheating] is the worst thing you could do to another human,” she explained. “So why the f*** would I do that?”

Earle doubled down, saying that Berrios and Culpo “were not together” when she and Berrios began to see each other and accused Culpo of starting the rumours. “The ex-girlfriend had started posting things alluding to unfaithfulness in the relationship online, and I was seen hanging out with this guy,” she explained. “So everyone kind of just pointed fingers at me.”

In light of the rumours, Earle recalled immediately asking the football player for “receipts,” describing herself as more “psycho” than his ex-girlfriend. “I was like: ‘There’s just no f***ing way this happened,’” the TikTok star continued. “I was checking everything. We have probably been over this 110 times because I was like: ‘If you did that to a person, obviously of course, you’ll probably do that to me, too.’”

Berrios, 27, and Culpo, 26, began dating in 2021 and called it quits in March this year after two years of dating. When Berrios and Earle were first linked, the Culpo Sisters star took to social media to shade their romance and allude to infidelity on Berrios’ part. In June, the NFL wide receiver set the record straight in a series of Instagram Stories.

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle spark romance rumours in June 2023 (Getty Images)

“I’ve been quiet because it’s totally out of character for me to talk about my private life, publicly,” Berrios said. “But I feel like it needed to be touched on now.” He added that his previous relationship with Culpo had ended in January, two months before they publicly announced their split and long before he met the TikTok star. He added that his new relationship “had nothing to do with anybody else.”

But in a since-deleted TikTok, Culpo claimed they were still together as recently as February, showing viewers text message receipts dating back to that month. Speaking to Cooper, Earle said that she hoped with her upcoming podcast, titled Hot Mess with Alix Earle, she could “tell the truth” about what was really going on in her life at the time.

Braxton and Culpo announced their breakup in March 2023 after two years of dating (Getty Images)

In a June TikTok video, Berrios and Earle went public with their relationship and later made their red carpet debut together at the 2023 ESPY Awards in July. However, it appears that things have since cooled off between the couple.

Earle gave a status update on her relationship with the football star in a TikTok livestream last August. “Me and Braxton are good! There is no tea,” she said in the clip. “We’re just not super serious. We didn’t want that for the summer.”

According to Earle, “Braxton and I are still talking, yes, but just casually.”