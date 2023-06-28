Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football star Braxton Berrios has addressed claims he cheated on ex-girlfriend Sophia Culpo with TikTok influencer Alix Earle.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday (27 June) after Culpo seemingly shaded his new girlfriend, Alix Earle, in a since-deleted TikTok. “I don’t want to start anything. I don’t want to fuel anything,” the athlete began his Instagram Story post. “I genuinely want all of this to be over and everybody to move on and do whatever makes them happy.”

The 27-year-old football player explained that he and Culpo, whose sister is Miss Universe winner Olivia Culpo, split amicably back in January before his relationship with Earle, who has 5.4m followers on TikTok, began.

“I was in a relationship for two years. It was a good relationship, it was a healthy one,” he continued. “And towards the end of it, we had conversations along the lines of we just weren’t working out. So when we split back in January, that’s why.”

The former New York Jets player added that the breakup “had nothing to do with anybody else” and the former couple “just didn’t work out and that’s okay”.

“It’s been very weird and sad to see kind of what’s gone on since then,” he shared. “I’ve been quiet because it’s totally out of character for me to talk about my private life, publicly. But I feel like it needed to be touched on now.”

Berrios’ comments come after the Culpo Sisters star posted a cryptic TikTok seemingly about his new relationship with Earle. The 26-year-old internet personality shared a since-deleted video on TikTok with the caption, “Give it a few but call me when the love bombing ends. I gotchu #girltok #narcredflag,” after Earle had shared several videos of herself and Berrios over the weekend.

On Monday, Culpo then shared a message to her Instagram Story about the video that appeared to address her ex-boyfriend’s new love interest. “I’m sorry the internet has their panties in a wad. It wasn’t that deep,” she said. “It really wasn’t that deep. I’m literally getting texts from my friends like: ‘I’m thinking of you, are you doing okay?’ I’m good. I’m good. The internet is wild, but we’re good.”

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle first sparked dating rumours in May after they were seen at a Miami restaurant together. Culpo confirmed her split from the NFL star in March, before revealing that their relationship ended in “betrayal” in an Instagram Story captured by the New York Post.

“I haven’t addressed this because it’s been really hard to come to terms with and process. I’ll say that it didn’t end well or honestly,” she said in the Instagram Story Q&A, after one fan asked about her breakup with Berrios.

“A lot of trust was broken. But I have an amazing support system and I appreciate everyone’s love & support so, so much. This community never fails to amaze me,” Culpo shared. “The betrayal in my last relationship just really took a toll on me, but I have the most amazing support system.”

Braxton Berrios and Sophia Culpo first started dating in 2021. Meanwhile, TikTok influencer Alix Earle, 22, rose to internet fame last year with her viral “Get Ready With Me” videos. The New Jersey native recently graduated from the University of Miami.