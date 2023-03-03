Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

TikTok star Alix Earle has left fans stunned after giving a tour of her college home, complete with cluttered bathrooms and piles of laundry.

The 22-year-old student – who has 4.7m followers on TikTok – went viral this week when she gave fans a glimpse inside the off-campus home she shares with five other girls. Earle attends the University of Miami and recently rose to influencer stardom with her viral “Get Ready With Me” videos.

“The tour we have all been waiting for,” Earle began the house tour, which has received 7.6m views since it was posted just this weekend. “Welcome to Casa Amore.”

The New Jersey native began the house tour by showing off their kitchen, which included a tiny wooden house named “Casa Cucaracha” placed next to the trash bin. “We get a lot of cockroaches so we just made a little house for them,” she said, laughing.

Keeping in theme, Earle zoomed in on the cockroach-shaped clips she and her roommates’ use to seal their chip bags. “Our chip bag clips are also cockroach-themed,” she added.

Next, Earle panned her phone camera to their fish tank – where their pet fish named Elton swam motionless – then over to the stove where a pot of ramen noodles was simmering.

Empty glasses, seltzer cans, and a Tito’s bottle were scattered across the dining table in the living area, seemingly left over from a night of partying. Also in tow were Starbucks bags and coffee cups sitting on the coffee table.

In a different area of the house, Earle revealed that she and her roommates even made some minor renovations to their college home.

“So, this room was not a bedroom but we made it into one,” she said, pointing to a pair of farmhouse-style sliding doors.

“We just bought these doors but they don’t fit over the space,” Earle added, noting the two-inch gap in between the wall and the door.

Next up on the house tour was one room dedicated to “a lot of packages,” followed by their laundry room that also doubled as a storage space. She panned the camera to reveal piles of clothes, boxes, suitcases and her roommate Kristen’s makeshift art studio.

Finally, it was time to see Earle’s shared bathroom space, which was cluttered with beauty products and styling tools across the countertops. The influencer even went rogue when she touched the toilet seat with her bare hand.

“The toilet is like a children’s toilet, so it’s right on the ground and this doesn’t stay on, so you can’t sit too hard,” she said, wiggling the toilet seat.

As for Earle’s bedroom, she revealed that she and her roommates jokingly call it “the dungeon” because only one window helps shed some natural light in the otherwise dark room.

Earle’s honest tour of her college home received mixed reactions from fans in the comments section. While some people were in utter shock at the state of her messy home, others applauded the influencer for showing the not-so-glamorous side of college living – even if you’re a social media star.

“I love this,” commented Uncut Gems actor Julia Fox, who also went viral with her candid tour of her one-bedroom Manhattan apartment.

“Nah, I could never do this,” commented someone else, while another user wrote: “I would cry.”

“When did living like this become a flex?” one user asked, which prompted some people to point out that college living isn’t always the cleanest.

“When you’re in college and party 95 per cent of the time and sleep the rest,” replied one fan. “Exactly. If you have been in college, this makes sense,” another agreed.

“I feel like this is pretty fitting for five college girls, I mean everyone is hating but it could be worse,” a third user said.

Others couldn’t get over Earle’s casual mention about cockroaches, writing: “u r so chill about roaches I could NEVER hahaaha”

“u grabbing the toilet seat just sent shivers up my spine lmao,” another said.

“You’re so brave for even giving this tour,” joked someone else.

Much like Earle, Julia Fox was recently praised on TikTok after she gave a “very underwhelming” tour of her “normal” one-bedroom Manhattan apartment. Last month, the model posted the apartment tour to show her fans that she doesn’t live as glamorous as they might think.

“For me, personally, I just don’t like excessive displays of wealth,” she explained. “They make me feel icky, especially people that have really big houses. It’s just really wasteful when there’s so many homeless people in this country. I’m just not really like that.”

The actor also said that she keeps her small New York City apartment because she wants her two-year-old son, Valentino, to be more in touch with the “real world” despite her life in the spotlight.