Julia Fox gives a tour around her ‘very underwhelming’ New York apartment

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Julia Fox has given fans an inside look into her New York City apartment, and it’s way more relatable than viewers would’ve expected.

The Uncut Gems star posted a tour of her “very underwhelming” one-bedroom Manhattan apartment to TikTok on Wednesday, 25 January to show her fans that she may not live as glamorous as they might think.

Fox, 32, began the video by noting how she wanted to give an apartment tour because she “believes in maximum transparency” with her fans.

“I know I’m gonna get roasted but hopefully maybe someone can watch this and be like, ‘OK, maybe I’m not doing so bad,’” she said.

The native New Yorker started her apartment tour in the living room, which she had converted into her bedroom. Fox explained that she transformed the room into her bedroom so that her two-year-old son, Valentino, could have his own space to play.

“I put my bed here in the living room so I could turn my bedroom into a little playroom for Valentino,” she said, as she panned the camera throughout her apartment. Fox showed off her unmade bed, as well as her “nostalgia mirror” decorated with pictures of her family and loved ones who passed.

The next stop on the apartment tour was her hallway, which was full of racks of shoes, followed by her “little bathroom” which she described as “very tiny” but “does what it’s supposed to do”.

Next, Fox showed off her kitchen, which had stacks of shoeboxes sitting in the corner.

“I also have shoeboxes in the kitchen which is very common for New Yorkers,” the Italian-American actor said.

The last stop on the tour was her son Valentino’s room, which was decorated with a loft bed and storage for his toys.

“I really wanted him to have a cute room,” Fox said, before admitting that her son prefers to sleep in her bed instead. “However he does not hang out in here at all, he only wants to be in Mama’s room. He doesn’t even sleep in there, he sleeps in bed with me.”

Fox then interrupted her apartment tour with a quick message to mom-shamers: “Yeah, we’re co-sleepers. Sue me, I don’t care.”

After showing off her living space, Fox preemptively explained why her apartment may seem small to some.

“For me, personally, I just don’t like excessive displays of wealth,” she said. “They make me feel icky, especially people that have really big houses. It’s just really wasteful when there’s so many homeless people in this country. I’m just not really like that.”

Like many New Yorkers, Fox also confessed that she has a minor mouse problem, but tries to look at it on the bright side.

“We do have a little, small mouse problem but it’s a problem depending on how you look at it,” she admitted, before clarifying in the caption that it’s just one mouse who visits her apartment. “I appreciate that at night, while we’re sleeping, they come out and clean up the crumbs that my son drops on the floor. I’m not gonna evict the mice any time soon.”

Since it was posted, Fox’s apartment tour has received 6.5m views on TikTok, as thousands of users praised Fox in the comments section for her “relatable” and” “normal” living space.

“She’s just like us,” read the top comment.

“I am legit flabbergasted that Julia Fox lives just like me. It doesn’t seem right,” another person said.

“I love this so much it’s so normal and lived in!!!!” a third person wrote, while another user called Fox a “relatable icon”.

When one person wrote, “Love your place! Looks totally awesome and spacious for NYC,” Fox responded: “I know it’s crazy that this is a big apartment for NY standards lol I grew up in a shoe box so I don’t mind it.”

“So nice to finally see a celeb home that actually feels lived in,” said someone else.