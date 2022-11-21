Julia Fox says she dated Kanye West to ‘get him off’ Kim Kardashian’s ‘case’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Julia Fox has addressed her brief relationship with Kanye West, with the actor revealing that she dated the rapper to “get him off” of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s “case”.

In a video posted to her TikTok on Monday, the 32-year-old actor explained why she dated West in response to a comment, in which she was accused of “dating a famously violent misogynist and anti-emite”. Fox and West had a very public relationship that lasted for about two months, before they broke up in February.

Fox began the clip by explaining that she had worked with the Kardashians long before she started dating West, and that the rapper had been “normal around [her]” when they first started dating.

“First of all, the man was being normal around me and not only that but the Kardashians, when I had a fashion line 10 years ago, they actually bought our clothes and sold them in their stores,” she explained. “So I’ve always had a love for Kim especially and even Kourtney especially and like all of them pretty much.”

The Uncut Gems star also clarified that when she “got together” with West, he hadn’t done anything too “out there”, except for when he seemingly pleaded for Kardashian back during a benefit concert in December 2021. After singing the line “run right back to me” from his song “Runaway,” he added the words: “More specifically, Kimberly.”

The model then recalled how, when West reached out to her after they first met, she hadn’t answered as she didn’t “really want to talk [to] this celebrity again”.

She noted that he still continued to contact her, claiming: “He was like: ‘You have bad text etiquette,’ and I was like: ‘Oh my god, Kanye’s yelling at me. What do I do?’”

However, Fox said that she then had this “thought” that, if she pursued a relationship with West, it could ultimately help and protect Kardashian amid the former couple’s divorce.

“I was like: ‘Oh my God. Maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case,’” she said. “‘Maybe I can distract him, like, just get him to like me,’ and I knew if anyone can do it, it’s me. Because when I set my mind to something, I do it.’’

She also claimed that, during their time together, West did not use Twitter in the same controversial manner he has recently.

“We only really talked about clothes and weird ideas and plans for the future and our hopes and dreams for childhood and education. And it was really beautiful, guys,” she said.

Fox then shared that, once he “started tweeting”, she was “out” of the relationship. According to Fox, she broke things off with West after putting in multiple efforts to support him.

“I’d already been like: ‘Dude, I’m not going to stick around for this sh*t.’ And also, I realised pretty quickly that he wasn’t gonna take my help. I was like: ‘I want to help him. I want to help him,’” she continued. “I was delusional. I thought I could help him. Anyway it didn’t work and now we’re here.”

She concluded her video by noting that, while she respects West as an “artist,” she “stands with the Jewish community,” in reference to the widespread backlash West has faced over his recent racist and anti-semitic comments.

In a follow-up video, she went on to claim most men are “misogynistic”, and that women don’t have much of a choice regarding the types of men available to date.

“If women really didn’t date men that upheld patriarchal values or didn’t date men that were misogynistic or had problematic views or did problematic things in the past or said problematic things in the past, there would be no men left to date,” she claimed.

She concluded her video by briefly praising West, while still acknowledging the problematic things he’s said online.

“There are a lot of really good things about Kanye West, and if you don’t think so, you’re probably f***ing racist,” she said. “And I say that while also acknowledging that things that he has done and said are really messed up.”

This isn’t Fox’s first time opening about her ex. Speaking to ES Magazine in September, Fox said that, although there was a “good amount” of chemistry between her and West, their relationship “wasn’t sustainable”.

“I was just going day by day and seeing where it went,” she said. ”It was just like, he still wants to hang out with me today, let’s do it. And then real life set in and the lifestyle wasn’t sustainable.