Kanye West asks Kim Kardashian to come back during live performance

Kayne West appeared to ask for his estranged wife Kim Kardashian to return while performing during a benefit concert.

West, now known as Ye, was on stage alongside Drake when he sang the hit "Runaway", repeating the words "I need you to run right back to me" before adding: "More specifically, Kimberly".

The audience were heard screaming in response to his decloration, which does not feature in the original lyrics.

Kardashian is reportedly dating comedian, actor and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Sign up to our newsletters here.