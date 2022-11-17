Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Julia Fox has said she is “thinking” about dating women instead of men in order to “explore” her sexuality.

The Uncut Gems star revealed that she is currently single because she does not want to “waste my time” dating men.

Fox, 32, is set to appear as a guest on US talk show Ziwe, hosted by comedian Ziwe Fumudoh. A preview clip of the episode shared on Twitter gave fans a snippet of their conversation.

Asked if she had ever dated women, Fox replied: “I have been thinking about it a lot recently. Because I do think, maybe I have some, you know… I have a gay bone and I need to explore that a little bit more.

“Like maybe my ex-boyfriends weren’t wrong when they were calling me a lesbian and complaining that I never wanted to have sex with them,” she added.

The actor most recently dated Kanye West for about three months from December 2021. They split up In February after West published several Instagram posts asking his family to get back together and saying he wished his ex-wife Kim Kardashian was with him.

In September, Fox opened up about their brief relationship and said it “wasn’t sustainable”.

She told ES Magazine: “I couldn’t fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag.”

Prior to that, Fox was married to Peter Artemiev for two years and shares a son, Valentino, with him.

The couple married in November 2018 and split up in 2020. Fox told GQ magazine in May that year: “We’re friendly, but we’re not together. He’s still my friend. I’m sure he would like it to be more, but it’s not happening.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ziwe asked is Fox had any race preferences when it comes to dating.

“Not white, first of all,” the actor said while looking directly at the camera. “I don’t know, honestly. They all, like, are equally horrible, to be honest. All men! It’s just a man thing.”

New episodes of Ziwe are set to launch on Friday 18 November.