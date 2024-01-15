Full list of US 2024 federal holiday dates

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

On Monday, 15 January, the US will honour Martin Luther King Jr Day.

Every year, millions of Americans take off to honour the civil rights leader, who was assassinated 56 years ago. However, this year, the holiday falls on Martin Luther King Jr’s actual birthday.

King is celebrated and remebered for his irrevocable movement to end segragation policies, inequality, and the violence against Black people existing in the country prior to, and throughout the 1950s and 1960s. The activist led a massive March on Washington in 1963, as well as multiple other peaceful protests as the head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

In 1983, fifteen years after King was shot on a hotel balcony in Memphis, President Ronald Reagan signed a bill to declare Martin Luther King Jr Day as federal holiday. However, it wasn’t officially observed until three years later.

Though the law recognises specific federal holidays, this does not mean that individuals working for private businesses are required to have work off.

From Veterans Day to Christmas, here are the dates of the 2024 federal holidays.

New Year’s Day: Monday, January 1

Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Monday, January 15

Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 19

Memorial Day: Monday, May 27

Juneteenth National Independence Day: Wednesday, June 19

Independence Day: Thursday, July 4

Labor Day: Monday, September 2

Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 14

Veterans Day: Monday, November 11

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 28

Christmas Day: Wednesday, December 25

Other important days to note:

Valentine’s Day: Wednesday, February 14

St Patrick’s Day: Sunday, March 17

Good Friday: Friday, March 29

Easter: Sunday, March 31

Passover: Monday, April 22