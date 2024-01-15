Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Full list of US 2024 federal holiday dates

The list of US federal holidays is made up of 11 days of significance that Americans recognise and celebrate

Kaleigh Werner
New York
Monday 15 January 2024 06:42
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close
NYC Veterans Day Parade

On Monday, 15 January, the US will honour Martin Luther King Jr Day.

Every year, millions of Americans take off to honour the civil rights leader, who was assassinated 56 years ago. However, this year, the holiday falls on Martin Luther King Jr’s actual birthday.

King is celebrated and remebered for his irrevocable movement to end segragation policies, inequality, and the violence against Black people existing in the country prior to, and throughout the 1950s and 1960s. The activist led a massive March on Washington in 1963, as well as multiple other peaceful protests as the head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

In 1983, fifteen years after King was shot on a hotel balcony in Memphis, President Ronald Reagan signed a bill to declare Martin Luther King Jr Day as federal holiday. However, it wasn’t officially observed until three years later.

Though the law recognises specific federal holidays, this does not mean that individuals working for private businesses are required to have work off.

From Veterans Day to Christmas, here are the dates of the 2024 federal holidays.

New Year’s Day: Monday, January 1

Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Monday, January 15

Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 19

Memorial Day: Monday, May 27

Juneteenth National Independence Day: Wednesday, June 19

Independence Day: Thursday, July 4

Labor Day: Monday, September 2

Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 14

Veterans Day: Monday, November 11

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 28

Christmas Day: Wednesday, December 25

Other important days to note:

Valentine’s Day: Wednesday, February 14

St Patrick’s Day: Sunday, March 17

Good Friday: Friday, March 29

Easter: Sunday, March 31

Passover: Monday, April 22

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in