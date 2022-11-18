Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Allison Janney praised after wearing sheer gown to red carpet premiere: ‘I applaud her’

‘She is so iconic’

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Friday 18 November 2022 21:50
Comments
<p>Allison Janney praised after wearing sheer dress on red carpet</p>

Allison Janney praised after wearing sheer dress on red carpet

(Getty Images)

Allison Janney has sparked praise from fans after wearing a sheer sequin dress to the premiere of The People We Hate at the Wedding.

Janney, 62, posed in the black Naeem Khan gown on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday, where she paired the high-necked look, which featured a lattice-ribbon detailing on the arms and shoulders, with a bob haircut and black heels.

On social media, the see-through floor-length gown has been met with applause from fans, with many expressing support for the actor’s bold fashion statement.

“Damn she said free the nipple okay!” one person said, while another commented: “Iconic moment, she is flawless.”

According to another fan, the red carpet photos are proof that “Queen Allison Janney can pull off any look she wants”.

Recommended

Although the majority of the comments were positive, not everyone was a fan of Janney’s sheer dress, as some suggested the gown was too see-through. However, the criticism prompted fans to come to Janney’s defence, with many making comparisons to the sheer Valentino dress that Florence Pugh wore for Valentino’s haute couture show in Rome in July. The Midsommar star later defended herself from body-shaming over the dress on Instagram, where she called out those who “wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny t***’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’”.

“First Florence Pugh, now Allison Janney. Leave women alone! They both are amazing,” one person commented on Instagram, while another said: “They are nipples people. Calm down. Literally everyone has them.”

Recommended

Janney debuted her latest red carpet look after previously earning praise for her decision to allow her hair to go grey.

The I, Tonya star opened up about her transformation to her “authentic” hair colour during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show last year, where she revealed that she wanted to “be free from hair colour and hair extensions” during the pandemic.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in