Allison Janney has sparked praise from fans after wearing a sheer sequin dress to the premiere of The People We Hate at the Wedding.

Janney, 62, posed in the black Naeem Khan gown on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday, where she paired the high-necked look, which featured a lattice-ribbon detailing on the arms and shoulders, with a bob haircut and black heels.

On social media, the see-through floor-length gown has been met with applause from fans, with many expressing support for the actor’s bold fashion statement.

“Damn she said free the nipple okay!” one person said, while another commented: “Iconic moment, she is flawless.”

According to another fan, the red carpet photos are proof that “Queen Allison Janney can pull off any look she wants”.

Although the majority of the comments were positive, not everyone was a fan of Janney’s sheer dress, as some suggested the gown was too see-through. However, the criticism prompted fans to come to Janney’s defence, with many making comparisons to the sheer Valentino dress that Florence Pugh wore for Valentino’s haute couture show in Rome in July. The Midsommar star later defended herself from body-shaming over the dress on Instagram, where she called out those who “wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny t***’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’”.

“First Florence Pugh, now Allison Janney. Leave women alone! They both are amazing,” one person commented on Instagram, while another said: “They are nipples people. Calm down. Literally everyone has them.”

Janney debuted her latest red carpet look after previously earning praise for her decision to allow her hair to go grey.

The I, Tonya star opened up about her transformation to her “authentic” hair colour during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show last year, where she revealed that she wanted to “be free from hair colour and hair extensions” during the pandemic.