Alyssa Milano reveals messages her son received after baseball GoFundMe

Alyssa Milano has still been attempting to defend her decision to create a GoFundMe page for her son’s baseball trip.

On Thursday 1 February the Charmed actor took to Instagram to share screenshots of comments left on her son Milo’s Instagram account. Some people were telling him to talk to his mother about why she shouldn’t be asking for this money when she likely has the money herself.

The screenshots did show Milo responding to these negative comments writing, “You do realise I’m only 12 and I love my mom. My mom is the greatest human of all time. She does everything for everyone.”

When the commenter continued, Milo chimed in again to write, “Please get off my page. I’m only 12.”

Milano responded to this in her lengthy caption. “Every parent raises money for their child’s sports teams and many of them do so through GoFundMe. I am no different,” the caption began.

“As much as I’d love to pay for the entire team and their families for travel, transportation, hotel, food and beverage, uniforms, trading pins and all the things teams do for this kind of trip – I can not afford to do so. Maybe someday. Also, if I did pay for everyone – my trolls would find something else to be hurtful about.”

The caption continued: “Regardless of how you feel about me, going on to my hardworking 12 year old son’s Instagram page and leaving these kinds of messages is so horrid. Leave the kids alone. Let them play baseball. If you are against donating – don’t donate. If you’d like to donate to help the team’s families – we appreciate it – the link is in his bio.”

This isn’t the first time the actor has had to defend her actions. The 51-year-old actor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on 26 January to address her decision to ask for donations to the page, which she manages on behalf of her husband, David Bugliari. This post came after fans criticised the actor for making the fundraiser, with questions about why she couldn’t help fund her son Milo’s trip herself, given her successful career in Hollywood.

In her tweet, she discussed how she’s been contacted by the press about her GoFundMe, before describing some of the financial contributions she’s already given to the baseball team.

“I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team,” she wrote. “I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues.”

The Charmed star concluded her post by also detailing the work that the baseball team players have done to raise money. She then expressed her gratitude to the fans who’ve made contributions to the GoFundMe page.

“The kids also do fundraising themselves – car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things!” she added. “Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families.”

Last week, Milano first made headlines when she shared the photo of her 12-year-old son and his baseball team, while asking for those donations. “My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated,” she wrote.