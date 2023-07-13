Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An influencer is being mocked after complaining about the various methods of transportation she had to use to reach Italy’s Amalfi Coast, which she described as “impossible” to get to.

Lexi Jordan, who goes by the username @millenniallex on TikTok, shared a video describing her grievances with the popular tourist destination on Wednesday. In the clip, Jordan began by condemning the influencers and TikTokers who “put the Amalfi Coast on [her] For You page”.

“Every single influencer and TikToker who put the Amalfi Coast on my For You page over the last two months deserves jail time,” Jordan claimed. “Because, while they showed you the gorgeous coastlines and the cute little towns, what they didn’t tell you were the disclaimers.”

Jordan then proceeded to share her annoyance with the means of transportation required to reach the stretch of coastline located in southern Italy, with the TikToker revealing that she’d had to take a plane, train and ferry.

“First of all, it’s impossible to get here. You have to fly into Naples, then you have to take a train from Naples to Sorrento, then you have to stand in 90F weather waiting for a ferry to get on a ferry with all of your luggage,” Jordan said.

According to the influencer, the trip was especially difficult because she has a lot of luggage, as she has “been in Europe for two weeks”.

“All of your luggage. Lug it onto the ferry. Get to the Amalfi Coast. Finally,” Jordan continued, before noting that the journey isn’t over then, as she then had to carry her luggage up more than 100 stairs to reach her hotel.

“To get to the highest of the high points, the beautiful hotels with the gorgeous… there’s no streets here,” she said as she gestured towards the view. “There’s no cars driving. So you have to walk up 160 stairs with all of your luggage to get to the top of this gorgeous area with these beautiful views.”

In the video, Jordan then revealed that her frustration with the destination only grew when the power went out, which she claimed was due to the Amalfi Coast not having the “infrastructure to support this tourism”.

In a text caption on the video, the influencer wrote: “Don’t get me wrong I love it but be serious this is literal manual labour not vacation.”

Jordan also urged viewers interested in visiting the Amalfi Coast not to “make the same mistake” that she did, with the TikToker suggesting visitors “go for at least a week” and not just two days like she had.

The video, which has since been viewed more than 424,000 times, has sparked criticism from Jordan’s viewers, with many questioning why the influencer didn’t research her destination beforehand.

“Do people not do research before they travel anymore??” one person asked, while another said: “WARNING: Travel may imply: Travelling.”

“Omg are you going to be okay??? This must have been so traumatic for you,” someone else wrote.

The video also prompted many to question the sincerity of Jordan’s complaints, with one person expressing their hope that she was kidding. “This has to be a parody,” they wrote.

The clip has also circulated on Twitter, where viewers have continued to criticise the influencer’s complaints.

“‘You have to fly to Naples then take a train to Sorrento then wait on a ferry’... what did you think was going to happen when you booked a plane ticket then a train ticket then a ferry ticket???” one person asked.

The Independent has contacted Jordan for comment.