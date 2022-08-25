Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amanda Holden and Geri Horner have praised their daughters after the teenagers received their GCSE grades on Thursday.

Students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland collected their results today (25 August), after GCSE exams returned for the first time following two years of disruption due to the pandemic.

Ginger Spice, Horner, 50, was delighted by her daughter Bluebell’s grades.

Horner shared a photograph of Bluebell smiling as she opened her results. “SO Proud of you Blue! All A!! Nine GCSES! You worked so hard! You inspire me! Girl power!!!!!” Horner said.

She later shared a second photograph of the mother and daughter beaming at the camera, with the caption: “So proud!!! Celebrate.”

Horner shares Bluebell, 16, with her former partner and screenwriter, Sacha Gervasi. The singer married former racing driver Christian Horner in 2015.

Christian also posted on Instagram congratulating his stepdaughter, writing: “Wow Bluebell 9 straight As in your GCSE’s is an incredible achievement! You worked incredibly hard, and we are all very proud.”

Amanda Holden’s post to Instagram (Amanda Holden/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Amanda Holden took to social media to celebrate her daughter Lexi’s results.

In a post to her Instagram story, the Britain’s Got Talent judge shared a picture of herself sitting in the garden and fist pumping the air.

“Me when we got Lexi’s results this morning. She smashed it. Sooooo proud of our girl.”

Holden shares Lexi, 16, and younger daughter Hollie, 10, with her record producer husband Chris Hughes. Holden and Hughes married in 2008.

Earlier this morning presenting duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly sent well-wishes to students collecting their results.

Writing on Twitter, the pair said: “To everyone picking up their GCSE results today. Congratulations! You’ve come through the toughest couple of years, and you should be very proud of your hard work and dedication. Massive respect.

Horner and Holden’s celebrations come as the pass rate and proportion of top grades dropped this year but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Last year’s GCSEs grades were determined by teachers after exams were cancelled for the second year in a row.