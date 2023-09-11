Amanda Seyfried makes fitting ‘Mean Girls’ joke as she attends star-studded US Open

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Amanda Seyfried made an expert reference to Mean Girls when she shared a photo of herself with fellow celebrities at the US Open.

The 37-year-old actor was pictured alongside many famous faces on Saturday (9 September), as she watched 19-year-old Coco Gauff defeat Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s singles tournament at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

In a video shared by the official US Open account, it seemed that the Mamma Mia star couldn’t hold back from pulling amusing expressions during the final match. In the clip, Seyfried was seated next to her mother, Ann, and several other A-listers.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan witnessed the tense tournament alongside the Jennifer’s Body actor, while The Office star Mindy Kaling was seated behind them. British model Cara Delevingne was also spotted in the back row.

“All of us watching the final right now,” the US Open captioned the video, which showed each of the women’s expressive reactions during the match. Seyfried later shared the video to her Instagram Stories, adding the text: “@usopen and @cocogauff got me very excited.”

Following Gauff’s US Open win, Seyfried posed for photos with Kaling, actor Diane Keaton, and singer Ariana DeBose inside the stadium’s Ralph Lauren-sponsored box seats. In her Instagram Story, she included a reference to the 2004 high school comedy, Mean Girls, writing: “You can sit with us.”

Her iconic Mean Girls character, Karen Smith, is known for saying the famous line, “You can’t sit with us,” after she turns on Regina George (Rachel McAdams) in favour of new queen bee, Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan).

(Instagram / Amanda Seyfried)

Seyfried continued to show her love for tennis when she posted two throwback photos - one from when she attended the US Open with her mother 10 years ago, and another from her high school tennis team. “22 years ago I started playing tennis passionately,” she wrote over the high school throwback photo. “I didn’t win (ever) but I’ve always enjoyed watching others do it.”

Meanwhile, fans were more than ready for a chance to sit with Seyfried and her famous friends at the next US Open tournament.

(Instagram / Amanda Seyfriend)

“I want to be in this friend group…” one person commented under the US Open’s Instagram post.

“How do I get in this group?” said another fan.

“This is everything!” a third fan wrote.

On Saturday, Gauff claimed victory over world number one Sabalenka at the US Open, making her the first American teenager to win the women’s singles tennis tournament since Serena Williams in 1999. The 19-year-old beat the player from Belarus with a 2-6 6-3 6-2 victory.