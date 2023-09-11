Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are Hollywood’s latest celebrity couple, after the two were spotted during a PDA-filled date at the US Open.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, and the Oscar-nominated actor, 27, have continued to fuel relationship rumours with a number of recent public appearances. While the two initially sparked romance speculation back in April, they didn’t appear in public together until September.

Despite breakup rumours and anonymous DeuxMoi posts, Jenner and Chalamet have managed to keep details about their ongoing romance under wraps.

Here’s everything we know about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship history.

Jenner and Chalamet’s most recent outing took place on 10 September at the US Open, where the two were pictured engaging in PDA. The pair were seated in the celebrity section at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City for the men’s finals. One photo showed the reality star grabbing Chalamet’s face and leaning over to kiss the actor, while he wrapped his arm around her.

The tennis tournament’s official Instagram account even shared a video of Jenner and Chalamet watching the match in “suspense”.

The US Open captioned the post: “@kyliejenner & @tchalamet are locked in on this match”

Just a few days prior, they attended a New York Fashion Week event together on 8 September. Jenner and Chalamet were seen at the launch of Haider Ackermann’s beauty collaboration with Augustinus Bader. According to Vogue, the couple’s arrival set the room “abuzz”.

For the occasion, the Kardashians star wore a pair of thigh-high leather boots with a black blazer and electric blue leather gloves. Meanwhile, the Call Me By Your Name actor kept things simple in a black Celine T-shirt with a black baseball cap.

It was the second time they were spotted together, after making their debut as a couple at the Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles. Jenner and Chalamet were among the many celebrities who attended Beyoncé’s third and final night in LA on her Renaissance tour. They were spotted chatting during the gig at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on 4 September, as photos and videos also showed Jenner and Chalamet kissing during the concert.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner filmed in public together for first time

While the celebrity sighting seemingly confirmed months of speculation that the two were an item, reports previously emerged in August that Jenner and Chalamet had split, with Life & Style claiming that the Lady Bird actor had called things off.

The outlet intially reported that Chalamet had broken up with Jenner after seven months of dating. “She’s telling people that things between them naturally fizzled out because they’re both busy and travelling,” they claimed, adding: “But friends are whispering that Kylie got dumped.”

The alleged sources also suspected that the Dune actor “used the reality star for publicity for his upcoming Wonka movie”.

However, multiple sources close to the couple dispelled rumours that they’ve split. Sources told TMZ that just because Chalamet and Jenner haven't been seen together in public doesn't mean they've split, and “any reports that say otherwise are false”.

A report from Us Weekly later claimed that although the pair are “not in a committed relationship,” they are “still communicating on a pretty regular basis and have remained friends despite the fact that they don’t hang out that often”.

“Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious. However she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go,” they said, adding that Chalamet is “not like any of the other guys [Jenner has] dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry”.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and the Little Women star first sparked romance speculation back in April, after DeuxMoi claimed the pair were dating.

“Anon pls!! Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl...Kylie Jenner,” read one anonymous text message sent to the popular celebrity gossip account. Several followers appeared to support the claim when they shared additional text messages confirming the romance rumours. “I heard they are both going to be at Coachella,” said one person, while another chimed in: “I can 100 per cent confirm that.”

The internet was instantly sent into a frenzy following the blind item, as fans shared their shocked reactions to the unlikely celebrity pairing: “Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner dating wasn’t in my 2023 bingo card, what the f*** is going on.”

On 14 April, a source told People that the pair “are hanging out and getting to know each other” afterTMZ published photos of what appeared to be the billionaire’s black Range Rover parked outside Chalamet’s home in Beverly Hills.

Later that month, the two were reportedly seen pulling up in their separate cars at Tito’s Taco stand in Santa Monica, California. Chalamet was pictured wearing an orange zip-up jacket, white baseball cap, and a black face mask. According to the Daily Mail, Jenner then “pulled up in her custom Extended Lincoln Navigator, with security in the front seats”.

Chalamet climbed into the back seat while one of Jenner’s bodyguards “hopped into [Chalamet’s] Escalade and followed closely behind their SUV”.

In photos published by the Daily Mail on 1 June, the stars were also pictured outside the 27-year-old actor’s home in Beverly Hills. Jenner was seen hanging out with Chalamet’s older sister, Pauline Chalamet, along with supermodel sister Kendall Jenner.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the photos were taken between 8 May and 18 May. In one image, both Jenner and Chalamet can be seen wearing white T-shirts and black pants. Another photo showed the two wearing matching in tie-dye shirts while Jenner held a coffee.

In a separate moment, the beauty guru sported an all-black leather jacket and shirt, as she was photographed holding a pack of cigarettes outside Chalamet’s home.

The pair are thought to have met during Paris Couture Week in January, where a video showed Jenner and Chalamet running into each other at the Jean Paul Gaultier show. In the clip, the two appeared to have a quick interaction as they were seen laughing during the exchange.

Jenner and Chalamet have yet to publicly address the romance rumours. The Independent has contacted their representatives for comment.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Jenner and rapper Travis Scott – who share daughter Stormi Webster, five, and Aire Webster, one – officially called it quits after dating on-and-off since 2017. A source told People at the time: “Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did.”

Meanwhile, Chalamet was previously linked to actor Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp. The two first sparked dating rumours in 2018 after they starred alongside each other in the Netflix film, The King. The former couple were spotted kissing in New York around the same time, as well as packing on the PDA during a boat trip in Italy. However, in April 2020 it was reported the two had broken up after more than a year of dating. Chalamet was also referred to as single in the May issue of British Vogue that year.

He has has also been romantically linked to Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, and actor Eiza González.