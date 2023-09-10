Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been spotted together for a second time this week after the pair attended a New York Fashion Week event.

On Friday (8 September), the celebrity couple were seen in tandem at the launch of Haider Ackermann’s beauty collaboration with Augustinus Bader.

According to Vogue, the couple’s arrival set the room “abuzz”.

For the occasion, Jenner, 25, wore a pair of thigh-high leather boots with a black blazer and electric blue leather gloves.

Meanwhile, Chalamet, 27, kept things simple in a black Celine T-shirt with a black baseball cap.

“It’s a family affair, just enjoying each other’s company,” the designer told Vogue.

“We talk about beauty a lot, but all I want to say tonight is that the most beautiful thing in the world is us being together.”

The publication added that the “wine flowed” and “even the starriest guests wanted to be the last to leave”.

It marks the second time the famous couple have been seen out together in public following an appearance earlier this month at Beyoncé’s star-studded Renaissance Tour show in Los Angeles.

A video shared on social media showed the couple talking, kissing and laughing while watching the concert, which marked Beyoncé’s third and final night in LA on her Renaissance tour.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner (Getty)

Jenner and Chalamet were first romantically linked back in April, but neither of the stars has addressed the press speculation about their relationship status yet.

The pair are thought to have met during Paris Couture Week in January and were then linked in reports in the spring, with insiders suggesting that they were keeping things casual.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that “Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious. However she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go”.

The source added that the Dune actor is “not like any of the other guys [Jenner has] dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry”.